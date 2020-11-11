E4 William Thomas, who retired from U.S. Army National Reserve, has found a reason to smile again because Dr. Robert Dalby gave Thomas a free set of dentures on Veterans Day.
William served from 1975 to 1987 and does not qualify for full Veterans Affairs dental benefits. Thomas lost his teeth over time because of an accident in basic training where he fell and hit his teeth on the ground.
Thomas spoke of his struggles without teeth: “I couldn’t go out and be with friends because I like to smile and it didn’t feel right smiling without teeth.”
The two connected when Dalby reached out to the VA looking for a way to give back to veterans.
“I reached out looking for someone who is needy and deserved a new smile,” Dalby said. “I felt like he lost his teeth for our country, the least I could do was give back to him this way.”
According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth, and 30% of those 65 to 74 years old have no natural teeth.
Dalby delivered a set of partial dentures to Thomas for his top and bottom teeth. He added that it could be as expensive as $1,000 for the services performed for free on Veterans Day.
Dalby said he can never do enough to pay back veterans for their service, although he is offering a 10% discount to veterans for the month of November.
As for Thomas, his new smile is life-changing. He said he felt “marvelous."
“I’ve been without a smile for 12 years,” he said.
He’s looking forward to eating steak and pork chops for his first meal with his new teeth.
“There’s so many meals I missed out on," Thomas said. "I can’t wait to try them all.”