The South Carolina Democratic Party took a shellacking in the 2022 midterms. Party leaders who gathered this past weekend in Greenwood hope to change the Democrats’ prospects for success during the next election cycle.

“Folks say we’re going in the right direction but that we just missed the execution,” said Brandon Upson, a candidate for state party chairperson. “If this is what it looks like to go in the right direction, then get me off this boat because we’re headed toward an iceberg.”

Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.