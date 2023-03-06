The South Carolina Democratic Party took a shellacking in the 2022 midterms. Party leaders who gathered this past weekend in Greenwood hope to change the Democrats’ prospects for success during the next election cycle.
“Folks say we’re going in the right direction but that we just missed the execution,” said Brandon Upson, a candidate for state party chairperson. “If this is what it looks like to go in the right direction, then get me off this boat because we’re headed toward an iceberg.”
In the past three years, Democrats have lost more than 60 incumbents in South Carolina.
“And how does that happen in Blue cities and in Blue districts?” Upson said. “That happens when we’re not prepared. They caught us on our heels. They planned, they strategized and they mobilized their resources and money and they flipped our seats.”
Greenwood Democrats heard from Upson and two other candidates for state party chairperson — and also elected their local party leaders — during the annual Greenwood County Democratic Party Convention on Saturday at Morris Chapel Baptist Church.
With state party Chairperson Trav Robertson Jr. choosing not to seek another term, three candidates — Upson, Catherine Fleming Bruce and Christale Spain — are vying to fill his role.
Brandon UpsonUpson is chairperson of the state Democratic Party Black Caucus and founder of Amplify Action, a nonprofit organization that focuses on building political power within minority communities through voter registration and other civic activities.
Upson, who lives in York County, is a decorated Army veteran who served in Iraq. As chairperson of the Black Caucus, he helped grow membership from 50 people to more than 250 in a year and a half.
“When we talk about leading our party, we’re talking about building capacity, creating a vision people can follow and motivating people to take action,” Upson said. “As Democrats, we’ve got to come prepared to work and to win because we can do it when we work together.”
He said the party needs to focus on a long-term strategic plan to avoid becoming “obsolete” in state politics.
Catherine Fleming BruceBruce, of Columbia, runs a historical preservation organization and has worked to preserve Richland County historic sites. She ran for the U.S. Senate last year, losing to Krystle Matthews in the primary runoff.
“What we need is a good relationship between our party and our communities,” Bruce said. “Right now, I think that’s the problem. We don’t have a good relationship. People don’t have faith in us, and we need to build that back.”
Bruce, who is director of operations for the Richland County Democratic Party, was a delegate for now-President Joe Biden at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. She is an author and documentarian, focusing on social justice and Black culture.
“I want your vote as state party chair so we can direct our energy to connecting again with our communities in an authentic way and to have a transparent situation,” she said.
Christale SpainSpain, of Columbia, was an unemployed single mother who began volunteering with the party 11 years ago.
“I was disgusted with the job opportunities for someone with my education and my employment history, and I was frustrated with the lack of access to public assistance,” she said. “But, simply by being a dedicated volunteer, I was able to work my way up through the state Democratic Party.”
She ascended from volunteer to executive director of the SCDP in just five years. Spain, who founded the SCDP Black Women’s Caucus, was political director for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign and worked for two years with U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, focusing on constituency service and outreach.
Spain was state director for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s 2020 presidential campaign and worked as senior adviser of Black engagement for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during the 2022 midterms.
“I understand the needs, the duties and expectations of the state party when it comes to running that first-in-the-nation (presidential) primary,” Spain said.
She said the party is going to “work to rebuild our trajectory.”
“We’re going to build a strategic plan that we’re all going to be invested in from the state House, to the county parties, so we can win elections and stop the bleeding,” Spain said.
Other leadership positionsOther state leadership offices are up for election at the state convention April 29. There are two candidates for first vice chairperson: Mary Geren and Mayra Rivera-Vazquez.
Geren, who is the youngest of five children, said she was an underdog from the beginning and is “the runt of the litter.”
“But I’ve been scrappy all my life,” she said, “We have to grow this party. You go out and find people and you invite them inside your tent. We need a tent revival.”
Rivera-Vazquez has been working at an immigration law firm for the past six years “to help mostly Latinos achieve the American Dream.” The former Beaufort County Democratic Party chairperson said, “If we work together and stay strong with a powerful message, we can make a difference and change our lives.”
Melina Rodelo is the candidate for second vice chairperson. “I’m a military mom and very active in the community,” Rodelo said. She hopes to focus on continuing education, helping moms who want to return to school and helping homeless teenagers.
Erica Sampson, candidate for third vice chairperson, did not speak.
Greenwood County leadershipFacing no opposition, the top four Greenwood party leadership positions were up for a vote. Elected unanimously to serve two-year terms were Bill Kimler, chairperson; Jumelle Brooks, first vice chairperson; Deb Atkinson, second vice chairperson; and Matthew Miller, third vice chairperson.
Bill KimlerKimler, first elected chairperson in 2020, ran unsuccessfully for the state House District 13 seat in 2022. During Kimler’s tenure as chairperson, the party has focused on service events, volunteer efforts and social media outreach. It has also grown, he told convention attendees.
“I am driven to do what I do because my eyes have been opened,” Kimler said. “I see that today. We still live in South Carolina with one out of five children in families that are below the federal poverty line. I see, throughout South Carolina, that the median Hispanic family makes $17,000 less a year than their white counterparts.
“For Black families, it’s $27,000 less. Is that because of an inequality of skillset or desire to work or strength of ethics? No. There is inequity in this state.
He said Republican leadership is “working around the clock to restrict what women can do, what teachers can say in the classroom, what books you can read, what opinions you can have. They’re looking to restrict the fundamental freedoms, and they wrap themselves in the word ‘Freedom Caucus.’ So, I’m passionate about what I do.”
Jumelle BrooksBrooks, who is on the board of directors for the Pendleton Foundation for Black History and Culture, has been a business owner, instructor, consultant, program chairperson, academic dean and campus president.
Brooks, who teaches at Pendleton High School, has a doctorate from Capella University.
“As Democrats, we have to use the resources we have to strive to reach the goals that we need to reach,” Brooks said.
Those include supporting the public education system and “to not lose focus that health care is important.” She said the party needs to be “strategic in the things we do to get the outcomes we want.”
Deb AtkinsonAtkinson, a former English instructor at Piedmont Tech, is owner of the Sears Hometown Store in Greenwood.
Atkinson, a first-generation college student whose parents didn’t finish high school, has two master’s degrees and is pursuing a third. “So, yes, education is a big thing for me,” she said.
“I’m working on a library science degree,” Atkinson said. “Now, a lot of you might not understand what that entails. But library science, like journalism, is a Frist Amendment position — the right to free speech and the right to read what you want.”
Matthew MillerMiller, who serves as the Greenwood City Council member for Ward 5, is a quality systems coordinator at Lonza and is the organist for St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Miller is active in Greenwood’s musical arts community. His political aims center on bringing young people into the party. He wants to work with students and faculty at Lander University to begin a college Democrats chapter. He also wants to “resurrect the Young Democrats of Greenwood County, an organization that was begun, and, sadly, is inactive at this point.”
“I look forward to new leadership in the state party and an opportunity for the entire state to work together for a directional change for our party,” Miller said.