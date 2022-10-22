It's all about honesty and integrity. That was the unified message coming from the podium Thursday night as the Greenwood County Democratic Party had its annual Carnell Drummond Mays Banquet at Destiny Plaza.
The banquet, the first done in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, honors the careers and lives of late state Rep. Marion Carnell, late state Sen. John Drummond and late educator Benjamin E. Mays, who was a mentor to Martin Luther King Jr.
"They are men of integrity," party Chairperson Bill Kimler said. "We should remind all Americans to have that kind of integrity."
The party handed out two awards. The Wanda Moore Community Service Award was added this year. Moore was a member of the party who championed community service projects. She died within the past year. Moore was honored posthumously as the first recipient. Her husband, Bruce, accepted on her behalf.
Suzy Holloway received the "Yellow Dog" Democrat Award, presented by past recipient Charles Lewis. The award honors a tireless champion of party causes.
The party also had a remembrance ceremony for members who died in the past two years. They included Moore and past city councilwomen Linda Edwards and Patricia Partlow.
Several candidates spoke to those in attendance, and Andy Brack, editor and publisher of Statehouse Report and the Charleston City Paper, was the guest speaker.
Brack continued with the theme of integrity, saying "there is integrity in the Democratic Party, and the leaders do the right thing. I don't see that on the other side. I see Democrats as people who like to help others. I see Republicans as people who like to help themselves."
Brack offered 10 lessons he's learned that Democrats can apply:
1. Tell the truth because "truth matters."
2. Be fair to everybody.
3. Respect people, including doctors, teachers and "some politicians."
4. Read banned books because "they will open minds."
5. Travel. "If you don't travel, you don't learn things."
6. Don't stop learning. "Have a curious mind and ask questions."
7. Hone a sales pitch. Ask people to buy, see a lot of people, know your product and use common sense.
8. Listen to others.
9. Get outside your comfort zone. "Talk to a Republican."
10. Fight harder in politics. Be tougher when it comes to integrity and hold people accountable.
Kimler, a candidate for state House District 13, faces Republican incumbent Rep. John McCravy in November. He talked about his motivation for running.
"Facts matter. Honesty matters. Truth matters," Kimler told the group. "Running for public office was never one of my career goals. Honestly, like many other decisions in my life, like getting married, buying a house or donating a kidney, putting myself out there to run for office was an emotional decision — the emotion being, 'Hell no. The crazy is not going to run unopposed."
Kimler said he wants to represent all the people he hears from, and that includes more than Democrats.
"Democrats, Republicans and independents, too, have grown very concerned about how extreme some legislators have become over these past few years," Kimler said. "While South Carolina languishes at the bottom of our country in education, health care, violent crime and poverty, the extreme ideologues in Columbia have been hellbent on imposing their narrow moral code through the power of law instead of tackling, head-on, those hard problems that could save lives, improve our wellbeing and pull us out of the bottom of these lists for a change."
Kimler said he supports Medicaid expansion, the Compassionate Care Act and the public education system.
"I support our law enforcement, and, unlike my opponent, I applaud the establishment of standards that have been collaboratively brought across the state."
Kimler said he supports tackling the "massive underfunding of our state pension system for state employees who are relying on this for their retirement."
"I support literally anything that measurably improves the lives of all South Carolinians and will fight against time-wasting, socially divisive issues that don't," Kimler said.
Annette Edwards is a candidate for Greenwood mayor. She said she's honored to have the opportunity to run for office.
"The reason I'm running for mayor is because I care what's going on in the communities," she said. "All communities are suffering. All communities need to be lifted up out of despair."
She said politics do not make her who she is. "My heart makes me who I am," she said.
She said she will remain visible in the community as mayor.
"I will be a voice for my people," Edwards said. "I will be a voice for all people."
State House District 12 Rep. Anne Parks is facing Republican Daniel Gibson next month. Kimler told the group that Republicans have targeted her seat with a plan to flip it.
"I know talking to this group that everybody is going to vote," Parks said. "But take somebody with you. Make sure your neighbors vote and that you vote. If you've got children who are voting age, make sure that they vote."