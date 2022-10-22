It's all about honesty and integrity. That was the unified message coming from the podium Thursday night as the Greenwood County Democratic Party had its annual Carnell Drummond Mays Banquet at Destiny Plaza.

The banquet, the first done in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, honors the careers and lives of late state Rep. Marion Carnell, late state Sen. John Drummond and late educator Benjamin E. Mays, who was a mentor to Martin Luther King Jr.

Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.