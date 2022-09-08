ABBEVILLE
A small crew of people buzzed back and forth to deliver boxes of produce and dry foods to people in three lines of vehicles that, in some cases, were backed up to the intersection with S.C. Highway 72.
The food distribution drive near Abbeville Area Medical Center was scheduled from 8-11 a.m. Wednesday. The crew got to work at 7:30 a.m. to get the backlog of vehicles moving. Just before 8:30 a.m., they ran out of boxes containing produce. By 8:30 a.m., they were out of dry food boxes. A few cars crawled up only for drivers to learn there was no more food.
“The past three months, I don’t know man, it’s been like crazy,” said Tyler Poole, an employee with Second Harvest of Metrolina, which supplied food boxes for the drive.
He started distributing boxes to visitors like the rest of the crew. By 8 a.m., he was using a dolly to move food boxes from the back of a truck to the center for the distribution drive and could barely keep up as crew members emptied pallets as fast as he could deliver them.
Demand has ticked up everywhere in the past three months, he said. Poole cited inflation and rising food prices as the reasons.
Second Harvest works with agencies in Abbeville, Greenwood, Pickens, Anderson and Oconee counties. It has increased the number of boxes it packages. It gets a truckload of food containing 23 pallets and can go through them in one week. Poole described Wednesday’s drive as “average.”
It’s humbling to see this in all counties, Poole said, realizing Second Harvest would likely have to increase the number of produce boxes in the next shipment. He joined Second Harvest two years ago during the pandemic. Demand dropped for a couple of months before rising again. He surmised that demand now is greater than it was during the high point of the pandemic.
In Belton, he recalled giving more than 700 boxes for a drive that was supposed to start at 10 a.m. The parking lot was full at 7:30 a.m. and vehicles circled the lot in two lines.
Traffic control is a big part of the work, he said. After the demand for food boxes eased up, he talked with Amanda Morgan about concerns regarding traffic after she and others expressed worries about the lineup of vehicles and the risk of blocking traffic on the highway.
Morgan is the chairperson for the Abbeville Area Medical Center Community Health, Wellness & Outreach Coordinator and Be Well Abbeville Coalition, which organizes food drives. Since distributions began in March, crews have distributed close to 6,500 boxes of food worth about $235,000. She said the crew distributed about 720 boxes of food in less than an hour at Wednesday’s drive.
“That’s big,” said Poole. “You guys are rock stars ... and you did it with four people.”
“It’s my workout for the day,” said AAMC’s Jenny Moore during a break.
Looking at her lower arms, she said she had “a few new bruises.”
“This day was pretty normal for the county,” Moore said.
She has worked on nearly 10 distribution drives and more are scheduled for the rest of the year. They have run out of food at each drive.
“I wish we could give to everyone who comes here,” she said. “We do what we can. It’s not a bad way to start your morning.”
If anyone is interested in volunteering, they can call Moore at 366-7920. Work will involve lifting boxes.
Food distribution drives are a natural fit for AAMC, Morgan said. One of the biggest issues AAMC deals with since 2015 is food insecurity. The problem is people are dealing with increasing costs for food. Some patients who are uninsured or underinsured might have to choose between food or medicine.
A grant has funded this year’s food drives. Morgan said she is working on a grant for 2023 and hopes to learn whether funds will be provided in November.
Other food distributions are set for Sept. 21, Oct. 5 and 19, Nov. 2 and 16, and Dec. 7 and 21.