People who have recovered from COVID-19 have the chance to help others who get the virus recover quicker, through donating their blood plasma.
Doctors are able to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma from someone who had COVID-19 and recovered, creating antibodies to the virus. When that plasma is infused into someone sick with COVID-19, it can sometimes trigger an immune response, helping the person fight off the illness, said Dr. Robert Rainer, The Blood Connection’s medical director.
“Somebody who has had the infection and is about two weeks to three months out, we’re able to take their plasma and take these antibodies,” he said. “It seems to have made a difference. In some people, you see almost an immediate turnaround, while other people you see almost no effect at all.”
It’s not a cure, and the National Institutes of Health’s most recent review said there’s insufficient research data to recommend for or against the treatment. But Rainer said the treatment seems to have helped people throughout the Upstate and western North Carolina, where The Blood Connection provides blood.
Demand has been high for this treatment, but he said only about 5% of people who have had COVID are donating their plasma.
“When COVID started, it wasn’t really too long after the pandemic hit the U.S. that convalescent plasma came onto the scene as a treatment,” said Allie Van Dyke, TBC’s media coordinator. “In the past few months, we have seen our demand for convalescent plasma triple, unfortunately because of the increase in cases in our area.”
Donors have to have had a positive antibody test, or a previous positive COVID-19 test and be symptom-free for at least 14 days. They can then donate once every two weeks, up to four times in eight weeks before having to take a six-week break with no donations. Anyone wanting to donate can call 864-751-1168, and visit thebloodconnection.org/convalescent-plasma for more information.
A single donation can provide about two or three doses, Rainer said, so one person donating convalescent plasma could help up to three others. The goal with the treatment is to focus on mitigating illness and preventing the patient from having more severe symptoms or ending up on a ventilator, he said.
At Self Regional Medical Center, Chief Medical Officer Matt Logan said the process has shown signs of slowing the virus’ progression and helping people who were already hospitalized. It’s among the treatments Self staff have used to help treat the illness, alongside other antibody treatments and IV steroids.
The American Red Cross is also accepting convalescent plasma donations.
For information, visit rcblood.org/3swze4V