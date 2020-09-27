Helping is part of Deborah Parks’ nature.
The Greenwood native is just weeks into her new role as executive director of nonprofit Beyond Abuse, which fights sexual violence and child abuse.
For 12 years, Parks has been executive director of United Center for Community Care, or UC3 for short, a one-stop shop for various human services, housed in a former school building on Phoenix Street in Greenwood that was once occupied by The Burton Center.
“It’s a part of me to help and make the lives of others better,” Parks said. “As a Christian, that’s what I’m compelled to do.”
Beyond Abuse is a nonprofit 501c3 organization which operates one of 15 sexual assault programs and one of 16 accredited children’s advocacy programs in South Carolina. It provides services for child and adult victims of sexual violence and child abuse in Abbeville, Greenwood and Laurens counties. The agency has offices in Greenwood and Laurens counties.
Parks is taking over after former executive director Tonya R. Harris retired.
Harris is staying on in a consulting role for a few months, Parks said.
“I see this as career advancement and an opportunity to enhance skill sets,” Parks said, noting her beginnings in nonprofit work date to 2005, when she was hired to manage a federal grant awarded to the local United Way, in the amount of $1 million, that focused on early literacy.
“From that point, United Way relocated to what is now United Center for Community Care,” Parks said. “I was executive director of the United Center from 2008 until 2020. ... It became a centralized location from which to provide services to people in our community. I helped find tenants for that building. Habitat for Humanity just moved into office space there this year.”
Finding other nonprofits that serve populations in need, to occupy space in the United Center, has also fostered positive collaborations, Parks said, noting Food Bank of Greenwood County and Greenwood Soup Kitchen often help each other out with resources.
The free medical clinic at United Center through Community Initiatives also sees patients who visit the United Center for different types of assistance.
“Part of my former job with United Center was also to seek grants to keep the building operating,” Parks said. “Utilities and janitorial services and repairs are included in tenants’ rent.”
Rick M. Green, chairman of the United Center for Community Care board and government services director for Upper Savannah Council of Governments, said Parks will be “a definite asset” to Beyond Abuse.
“Deborah (Parks) would research, apply for and administer grants for UC3,” Green said. “She’s been with United Center since the very beginning. She has helped make that building the success it is today, with the different partnerships going on in there. The vision was to bring different agencies together under one roof, so we wouldn’t have to send people all over town for services.”
“We’ve got a committee of UC3 board members and United Way board members who are going to finalize the job description and get a person back in the executive director position,” Green said. “We’re all pitching in to help out.”
Green said Parks has experience in public administration and nonprofits.
Steve Brown, Greenwood County Council chairman and former Greenwood city manager, said Parks first started working as an assistant to him while she was pursuing her master’s degree from the University of Georgia and he was Greenwood city manager. She also later worked as town administrator in Calhoun Falls.
“Deborah (Parks) is a people person and a consensus builder,” Brown said. “She’s gained a variety of experiences and she’s got some stick-to-it-iveness.”
In her new role, Parks is getting to know the staff at Beyond Abuse and having a lot of virtual meetings.
“I’m learning about sexual assault and child abuse,” Parks said. “There’s a good support network statewide, but with COVID-19, everything is different for everybody. ... We are still seeing adults and children, but by appointment only and, our trained volunteers are still ready to assist abuse survivors. We’re looking into the possibility of telehealth.”
In a prepared statement, Lisa Tolbert of Countybank, board chairwoman for Beyond Abuse, said there is a focus on “seamless business continuity” for Beyond Abuse “in these unprecedented times brought about by COVID-19.”
Tolbert said Parks will be responsible for strategic planning, partnership development, funding and overall management.