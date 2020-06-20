Dean Turner decided to step down earlier than he intended as Abbeville Area Medical Center’s CEO after he had a brush with the novel coronavirus.
His symptoms were no worse than seasonal allergies, but the time he spent at home alone gave him time to think, and he accelerated his plans to retire.
“As I was in quarantine and working from home, it gave me some time to assess,” he said. “I realized that coming out of this pandemic is going to require time.”
He wanted AAMC and the health care recipients of Abbeville County and surrounding areas to have a leader who plans to see the coronavirus through to its end. The ongoing economic and social impact the virus has will need creative and innovative solutions, and he said he wanted someone at the hospital’s helm who will stay to see it through.
Turner announced his retirement Thursday, but said he hadn’t planned to broach the subject with the hospital’s board until January. Though a final day for him wasn’t specified, he said the challenges associated with COVID-19 are a problem the hospital could use a new leader to tackle.
“For me, the idea is that with anything challenging, like COVID, there’s opportunity,” he said. “It’s the opportunity to reevaluate how health care service are provided and begin to — methodically and with purpose — begin to reopen services to the community.”
For instance, Turner said he and the AAMC staff are working to communicate to people that they’re safe coming into the hospital for treatment of non COVID-related issues. Many people are still reticent to visit out of fear of infection. Another piece of the puzzle is figuring out how to expand services from the hospital and into communities, such as with the mobile COVID-19 testing clinics.
Every business is figuring out what changes need to be made to survive the economic stresses of COVID-19, but also how to better provide service in the future.
“We’re in the middle of our budget process, and that’s very challenging because we don’t know what things will look like six months from now,” he said. “We’re still assessing what will the new doors opened by telehealth do for us? Will that continue to be another venue for providing health care to our community?”
In May 2019, AAMC celebrated its 100th anniversary. Looking back on the hospital’s history, Turner said it was one of a myriad hospitals built at the end of World War I and during the Spanish Flu pandemic, which according to the CDC infected about one-third of the world’s population and killed more than 50 million people.
“It drove the establishment of health care in this area, and people supporting it,” he said. “Ironically, 100 years later we have another pandemic that may set the tone for the next 100 years.”
The outlook for COVID-19 depends largely on where you are geographically, he said. Abbeville has seen a number of positive cases, but no deaths and minimal hospitalization.
“For people experiencing this here, it may not seem like a big deal,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine what’s been happening in New York or Chicago, in Florida or in Louisiana. ... No one understands why it’s affecting people differently. It’s the unknown that’s affecting people significantly right now. People respond and tried to adhere to local and state shutdowns, but after a while it became less worth it to some people.”
The annual flu kills tens of thousands, he said, and there’s a vaccine ready to prevent a strain at least. There’s no vaccine yet for COVID-19, and the coronavirus can change, mutate and develop additional strains.
While Turner goes on to spend more time with his family in retirement, he said he thanks the staff and professionals who have dedicated and risked their own safety and well-being to ensure the community received the medical services it needs.
“We tend to take the availability of health care services for granted right now, and health care can be very expensive,” he said. “But health care services are very important at times like this, and we can’t take it for granted.”
AAMC’s board of trustees will work alongside QHR Health to do a nationwide search for new leadership. In the meantime, Turner said he’ll continue to help steer the hospital toward a future medical professionals are still coming to terms with.