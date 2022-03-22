With little more than a week left to file to run for public office in the June primary elections, public officials are also staring down a looming deadline.
The State Ethics Commission is tasked with enforcing the Ethics Reform Act, which means making sure public officials and employees, as well as candidates for public office, follow certain rules of conduct and offer up some transparency in their finances. To that end, one of the tasks of the commission is to gather statements of economic interest and campaign finance disclosures.
Annual statements of economic interest provide insight into public officials’ sources of income, which can sometimes reveal conflicts of interest. Campaign disclosures seek a similar level of transparency by requiring candidates to publish campaign contributions and expenditures.
“Statements of Economic Interests allow the public to see personal financial interests of public officials, public members, and public employees and their immediate family members,” said Meghan Walker, SEC executive director. “It is important that these financial disclosures are filed truthfully and in a timely manner to ensure that the interests being served are that of the public and not any individual public official, public member, or public employee.”
Statements of economic interest are due March 30 every year a public official serves. Campaign disclosures must be filed within 10 days of a candidate raising or spending $500 total — after that, they’re due quarterly as long as the candidate has a balance in their checking account.
There’s a five-day grace period on all filings, but after that, anyone who hasn’t filed earns a $100 penalty and a letter informing them of the late filing. After that, the filer earns a $10 a day fine for the first 10 days, then the fine raises to $100 a day. Eventually, filers hit a maximum penalty of $5,000 for filing late, and the commission can file a formal complaint.
The commission cannot remove a public official from office. Only the governor can do that.
The only enforcement the commission can do is fining late filers, and Walker said the information they submit in their filings is taken at face value for the most part.
Those records are filed without supporting documents to prove the financial details.