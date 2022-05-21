When Hodges Elementary guidance counselor Beth Justesen walks into a classroom on Thursdays, she’s got a four-legged counselor in tow.
Justesen has been bringing her registered therapy dog to school with her for a couple of years, beginning at Woodfields Elementary and shifting this year to Hodges. The therapy dog helps soothe and de-stress students.
The pup, Pearl, was her husband’s dog, a gift for his 40th birthday.
He died by suicide in 2017, and Pearl grieved. So Justesen, who had wanted to incorporate a therapy dog into her program, was running with a friend one day who told her “Oh, my sister trains therapy dogs.” The story evolved from there — Pearl was trained and then tested through Therapy Dogs International.
It’s undeniable that kids have plenty of stressors in their lives, and Pearl provides emotional support for students.
“It’s really been such a great gift for these children,” Justesen said.
She said it’s one thing for kids to come to her office to talk, but Pearl can sense their emotions and provide comfort and relaxation.
Students who visit her office will talk to Pearl or read to Pearl. One kindergartener who was very timid about starting school has developed a special relationship with Pearl, and visits every week to sit with Pearl and work on their sight words.
When Justesen visited a fifth-grade class recently with Pearl, the pup wandered through the desks, visiting students and getting a few scratches in return.
Pearl provides calm and stress relief for kids, but what else helps?
Justesen visits classes every month, teaching social and emotional learning lessons and coping strategies.
“Because, you know, students can feel stressed, and they can feel mad, and they can feel worried,” she said.
“But if they’ve not been taught how to cope with those feelings in a healthy way, then that can manifest in other areas: behavior, academics, that sort of thing.”
There are many ways kids can learn to cope with mental health issues like stress and anxiety.
Northside Middle School guidance counselor Jennifer Lindler said middle school students are stressed about things at home, grades, friendship struggles, dating issues, and sometimes orientation issues. Their stress and anxiety were magnified when COVID-19 came around, too, she said.
Kathryn Butler, director of student support services for Greenwood School District 50, said a lot of children and parents had fears about returning to school during COVID, and children have experienced trauma with deaths in their families. They’re dealing with grief, anger issues and anxiety, she said.
Talk it out, write it out
“When you live in your head for so long, you can only take so much,” said Alyssa Boulware, the new teen center director of the Starz24 Teen Center, part of the Boys and Girls Club.
On Mondays and Wednesdays, she hosts Real Talk with the students. After dinner, they sit down and she asks about their day. How was school? How are your grades? How are sports going? From what has come up in those conversations, she’s now been able to talk to them about certain topics such as control and anger.
Justesen said it’s important for kids to have trusted adults they can talk to, and recommended parents open up doors of communication.
“Maybe not just asking how your day was, but you know, tell me something that made you happy today and tell me something that may have upset you today and how did you deal with that,” she said.
Lindler and Boulware said they encourage journaling.
Boulware said she learned journaling was a good way to deal with stress, a way to acknowledge her feelings and not push them to the back burner.
She said she suggests kids write down their feelings, then destroy the piece of paper.
Sometimes when people talk about how they feel verbally, she said, their tone of voice isn’t always the best.
“But on pen and paper, it’s just you and the paper,” she said. “And that really gets them aware of ‘All right, this is really how I’m feeling because like, there’s nobody talking back to me, it’s just me in my head.’”
Drown it out
The Starz24 Teen Center has a wellness room, also known as the Situation Room, where students can go to soak up some sunlight through wide windows, play their music or check out a record to play and enjoy aromatherapy.
Sabrina Miller, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands, said the wellness room is a place for kids to de-stress because like adults, kids are not always “on.”
“So there are moments when they feel like they need to de-stress, so they need some calm, they need some timeout, they need some of those things,” Miller said.
“And being cognizant of that, giving them the space to do that and not just always thinking that what their actions are, you know, a disrespect to adults or something else, but really, that they need some space to de-stress.”
She said they had a lot of kids who had difficult situations during COVID: loss of a loved one, stress from being away from peers and friends or isolation away from extended family they’re accustomed to spending time with.
Music is another way kids can deal with stress.
Boulware said students at the teen center come from varied, sometimes troubling situations.
“They have like these certain music artists that talk about the things that they’re going through, and they’re like, ‘Oh, I can relate to this,’” Boulware said.
“Like, ‘I felt this, I lived this yesterday, or I lived this last week and I know what it feels like, I know what he’s saying.’ And so when they when they go in the Situation Room, or I see them walking around with their headphones, and they’re just like, chilling. I’m like, ‘Okay, yeah, like, you’re really relating to what these artists are talking about.’”
When a group of fourth-graders from Woodfields Elementary School recently participated in a drum-making activity and drumming circles, Butler, Greenwood County School District 50’s director of student support services, said the music activity would be a benefit for any student facing a mental health issue.
Look at your plate
Lindler and fellow Northside guidance counselor Kelly Glanton have multiple ways they work with students dealing with anxiety and worry.
Glanton said they provide students with breathing techniques they can use at their desks or at home if they need to.
She also has kids make a “worry envelope.”
They write their worries in the envelope, and when that worry is past — when they pass the test they were concerned over — they get their worry out of the envelope and tear it up.
It teaches students that worries come and go, she said.
Lindler has students make a plate sectioned off into home, school, friends and activities. They can write down what stresses them out, and determine what can be taken off their plate.
“I just feel like even though COVID brought about some challenges, our students just really show adaptability and resilience,” Glanton said. “They show that, I think every day. So I think we are making progress.”