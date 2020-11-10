The first Joe and Helen Davis Scholarship will be awarded to a student from Greenwood County School District 51. The scholarship will be $1,000 and it can be used for tuition or books at any university, trade school, technical school or business school.
Kyle Davis established the scholarship out of his own money to honor his parents, Joe and Helen Davis.
“My parents taught me the importance of education, and giving back to the community,” Davis said.
The scholarship will be awarded at the Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival.
“My mother enjoys going to the Feastival,” Davis said. He wants his mother to see the award given out, Davis said, adding that the Feastival is a perfect opportunity to award the scholarship.
Davis grew up in Ware Shoals, and his daughter teaches in Greenwood County School District 50.
The money will be issued directly to the student. Davis said the only qualification is how the student serves their community.
In order to qualify, students must submit a 200-word essay about how the student serves the community and helps others. The essay may be emailed to JoeHelenDavis@gmail.com. The deadline for applications is April 1.