More than three decades in law enforcement taught Ron Davenport a lot, but it also reinforced some timeless lessons.
Now Davenport, 68, said he wants to put those lifelong lessons to use in service of Greenwood County Council. He's one of three Democrats running to fill the vacant District 5 seat of the late council member Steve Brown.
Davenport is set to face Sloan Griffin Jr. and Tom Melson in Tuesday's primary election, with the winner facing the Republican nominee chosen from candidates Mary Ann Goodman, Jim Medford and Dayne Pruitt — provided there is no need for a runoff.
In 1975, at the age of 22, Davenport joined the Greenwood Police Department.
"I was always interested in law," he said. "I didn't quite make it to law school, so that was the next best thing."
Your word is your bond, you treat people how you want to be treated. These were the lessons Davenport said were baked into him over the years working shifts. He became a supervisor in 1980 and a lieutenant in 1983. After about a dozen years with the police department, Davenport went on to work for the state Probation, Parole and Pardon services, then for the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
"You work hard to keep the community safe, and then you get to court and they do away with the case for whatever reason," he said. "It takes a lot for some officers to get used to your part in the system. Courts are like bass fishing, they got to where you would catch them, they look at them and then release them."
He couldn't take it personally, and learned how to manage his individual role in the criminal justice system. Now, he said Greenwood is fortunate to have great law officers who are working hard to connect with their communities. Greenwood is growing and law enforcement is growing with it, but Davenport said he hopes Greenwood keeps its small-town character.
When he retired, he said he started looking for ways to serve the community that supported him for a more than three-decade career. County council offers the chance to give back, he said. He's been going door-to-door when he can to talk with constituents.
"This is a wide district, and there are a lot of houses in the more rural Ninety Six to Highway 25 areas," he said. "It's difficult, but I think it shows the people you care enough that you're not going to ignore them."
He said he's learned about lakeside property line disputes and the desire for rural residents to see more county support in places like Ninety Six. Davenport said if he's elected he wants to speed up EMS response times.
"That just boils down to a shortage of EMTs and paramedics that we have," he said. "I don't know that we need new stations — we may — but we need to make sure the areas are covered so we can reduce the response time, and that we have the qualified people to do it."
He's personally familiar with the issue of addressing the county's retiree health care benefits. Recently the county changed how retiree's Medicare supplemental plan benefits will be handled, and while Davenport said he understood it was a necessary step to avoid skyrocketing costs, he said it upsets people to change matters after agreeing to offer a certain set of benefits.
Like many of the other candidates, Davenport wants to see broadband internet services expanded, but in a way that avoids any raised taxes. A councilman's job, he said, is to find reasonable solutions to problems.
"You're not going to make everybody happy all the time," he said. "You can have an honest difference of opinion with other council members or your constituents, but your true north, so to speak, is your constituents. You're not on council for yourself."
If elected, Davenport hopes to stay involved in his community and have periodic meetings throughout his district to hear people's concerns. A lifelong Democrat, Davenport said he identifies more as a Carnell-Drummond-style moderate and wants to represent the best interests of the residents of District 5 and all of Greenwood County.