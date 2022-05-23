The warm, rich voice of Sunny 103.5 FM radio personality and general manager, Dave Fezler, wakes up the Lakelands.
Radio listeners hear him weekday mornings from 6 to 9 a.m.
After May 31, Lakelands radio listeners will hear different voices in the morning time slot.
Fezler’s longtime Sunny 103.5 FM co-worker and afternoon radio host, Austin Landers, who also serves as both program and traffic managers for the station, said the morning show segments will be syndicated by a pair of non-local hosts, who go by Liz and Chris.
“I think it’s a process people will slide into, like a new sock,” Landers said. “All the local stuff is going to my afternoon show. So, if people want birthdays, anniversaries and horoscopes, and contests, like Wednesdays for Women, and more are going to my show.”
Fezler, who turns 67 in late July, is retiring from radio. He’s been in it since 1975 and with Greenwood’s Sunny 103.5 FM since February 2003.
“The listeners have been the best part of working here,” Fezler said. “They tell me they know that if they are not in the car and on their way in the mornings by the time the horoscopes and birthdays come on, they know they are going to be late for work.
“I’m going to miss sitting in a room, talking to myself,” Fezler said. “Radio is intimate because many people listen to the radio alone. You’ve never met a majority of your listeners, but you are their friend.”
Landers, now 36, was about 20 years old and a Lander University student working in the frozen foods section of a Greenwood Food Lion grocery store near Applebees when Fezler asked him where to locate a certain food item. Landers helped Fezler find what he was looking for and asked him if he needed an intern at the radio station.
“I went in and signed paperwork and just started learning,” Landers said. “Lander (University) didn’t yet have its XLR radio, but as a mass communications student, I did have some training in production and producing.”
Landers said he looks up to Fezler as “a great manager and DJ” who’s like “the cool uncle you get to work with. ...Dave is special and I’m going to miss him. ...I wouldn’t be where I am without him. ...and our office manager, Pam Walker, has been a great help during our transition.”
Landers said he’s learned a lot about radio simply by watching Fezler work in his craft.
“I always say work smarter, not harder,” Landers said. “I used to fill in sometimes, before I got comfortable on air. I learned it’s all about how to go in and out of break really fast. Dave told me, ‘Radio is theater of the mind’ and I had to find my niche.”
Landers has found his niche with his afternoon show, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunny 103.5 FM, working in everything from independent recording artists to throwback songs from various decades.
“For a small market, we have wide demographic in terms of our listening audience and we have a great tower,” Landers said. “You can pick up our station in something like 16 area counties and two states. We have a reach. I think we need to think big-minded...”
Come June 1, Fezler will have more time for one of his favorite pastimes — playing golf — as well as spoiling his two dogs, Cookie and Luke, and spending time with his wife of more than 40 years, Martine, who retired as a program assistant with the Lander University education department last summer.
Fezler said he got into radio because he decided he “wasn’t really a college kind of guy,” after graduating from high school in Minnesota and attending Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, for one year.
A friend of Fezler’s attended Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis and Fezler went there, too, in order to learn the radio ropes and get his Federal Communications Commission first class license.
“I graduated from Brown Institute and I sent out my tapes and was offered a job at WKTY, 580 AM in LaCrosse, Wisconsin in 1977.”
From that point forward, Fezler has played on radio everything from polka music to tunes on 7-inch 45 singles, to hosting political talk shows and more.
“I was 20 years old when I hosted a political talk show from 10:30 p.m. to midnight,” he said. “I already had plenty of opinions on things. I’ll never forget, I had a call from a guy who told me I was too old to understand how he felt. He thought I was 50 and I was 22 at the time.”
Fezler’s distinctive radio voice belied his age at the time.
From there, Fezler worked at AM and FM stations in Bozeman, Montana; a return stint in Wisconsin, and other stations in Minnesota. He played everything from adult contemporary music to country, depending on a given station’s format, and worked as a radio announcer.
Fezler has also done voice work for medical centers and hospital systems, including Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Jobs came and went. Fezler said he got a call from Rick Prusator, who was with Sunny 103.5 FM at the time.
“He offered me less than I was making at the time,” Fezler said. “But, I really liked the weather in South Carolina and we liked the community. ...I took the job here. I drove from Rochester, Minnesota through a winter storm. I remember distinctly, it was the weekend the space shuttle (Columbia) crashed. My first day on the air here was February 3rd, 2003, 19 years ago.”
Long story short, the station went into bankruptcy. Fezler went from being, as he puts it, “the radio morning guy” at Sunny 103.5 FM to program director/general manager and ran the station for about a year.
“It was bought out of bankruptcy by John Broomfield of Broomfield Broadcasting,” Fezler said. “I worked for John for a while and then I got a wild hair and went to do something else.
“I inspected vacant and non-vacant mobile homes,” Fezler added. “That lasted all of 10 weeks, before I came back to John and asked him for my job back. I’ve been general manager ever since, and morning guy and program director and ‘engineer’ and all sorts of other things.”
Fezler said he didn’t think he would ever sign off from the mic.
“But, it finally got to the point where I’ve been getting up at three o’clock in the morning for 19 years and I just need to spend more time, living my life,” Fezler said. “I love the community. I’ve found great friends here. The people are incredible.”
In his nearly two decades as the morning voice of Sunny 103.5 FM, Fezler said the only thing that’s ever really bothered him is that people point as soon as he speaks in public.
“Then, they say, ‘You’re Dave Fezler!’”
Fezler said he, Landers and Broomfield have “been with the station longer than anyone else.”
“It’s been fun, and it beats having a real job,” Fezler quipped. “When people ask me why I’m in radio, I always say, ‘Because I have no marketable skills.’”