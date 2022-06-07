Data in a May 30 front page story by Greg K. Deal about Tranquility Point Veterans Retreat at Lake Greenwood in Cross Hill needs to be corrected.

Our story about the retreat for veterans and others with post-traumatic stress disorder said the suicide rate among South Carolina veterans is 38%.

According to Gary Kunich, with Veterans Affairs media relations in Washington, the suicide rate among veterans in South Carolina is 30.3 per 100,000, and 38.5 per 100,000 for veterans ages 18-34.

Kunich said the rate of suicides is declining.

A report published by Veterans Affairs in 2016, which analyzed 55 million veterans’ records from 1979 to 2014, said an average of 20 veterans die from suicide per day in the United States.

Veterans thinking about suicide are urged to call the crisis line at 1-800-273-8255 or text 838255. They can also visit veteranscrisisline.net.

