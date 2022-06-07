Data published in May veterans retreat story corrected From staff reports Jun 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Data in a May 30 front page story by Greg K. Deal about Tranquility Point Veterans Retreat at Lake Greenwood in Cross Hill needs to be corrected.Our story about the retreat for veterans and others with post-traumatic stress disorder said the suicide rate among South Carolina veterans is 38%.According to Gary Kunich, with Veterans Affairs media relations in Washington, the suicide rate among veterans in South Carolina is 30.3 per 100,000, and 38.5 per 100,000 for veterans ages 18-34.Kunich said the rate of suicides is declining.A report published by Veterans Affairs in 2016, which analyzed 55 million veterans’ records from 1979 to 2014, said an average of 20 veterans die from suicide per day in the United States.Veterans thinking about suicide are urged to call the crisis line at 1-800-273-8255 or text 838255. They can also visit veteranscrisisline.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Veteran Rate Suicide Data Gary Kunich Affairs Relation Lakelands Connector Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital honored May 25, 2022 McAlhany retires from Greenwood Capital May 25, 2022 Thirteen honored for loyal service to PTC May 25, 2022 Graduates urged to ‘Stamp Your Work With Excellence’ May 25, 2022 Latest News Johnny Depp joins TikTok after Amber Heard trial Matthew McConaughey calls for gun responsibility in wake of school shooting Rob Kardashian accused Blac Chyna of backing out of deal Adam Sandler stumbled on a nude beach and got scared off by seagulls +4 VP Harris looks to show her clout at Summit of the Americas Most Popular Articles ArticlesCoroner IDs two men who drowned Monday, Tuesday in Ware ShoalsPedestrian struck, killed Friday near Donalds; coroner's office trying to ID victimGreenwood man sentenced to 25 years for molesting 9-year-oldLetter to our readers: Index-Journal announces changes to its print scheduleGreenwood Chamber board ousts Heegan as presidentGreenwood man faces charge he inappropriately touched childGreenwood man faces assault chargeWare Shoals council discusses Pitts Park safetyJohnston man faces stolen pistol, drug chargesGreenwood man faces domestic violence charge State News 'Tiger King' star Doc Antle charged with money laundering ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle to face money laundering charges Debate finally set for South Carolina Democratic hopefuls U. of South Carolina gets Hootie & the Blowfish memorabilia Sheriff: Boy, 8, killed as man shoots randomly at cars CNN News Sun to clouds: Updated 7-day forecast MN: THIEF LEAVES PASSCODE-FREE CELLPHONE BEHIND Embattled Sonoma State University president steps down Early voting numbers low in Bay Area despite issues at stake