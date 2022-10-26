Numbers only tell part of the story.

That’s been the drive behind the Greenwood Counts Community Consortium, a group backed by the United Way of the Lakelands that brings activists, nonprofit workers, community leaders and residents together to help improve quality of life for everyone in Greenwood County. The work started nearly two years ago when the consortium first organized its steering committee.

At Tuesday's Greenwood Counts Community Consortium data walk, DHEC Upstate Regional Health Director Kandi Fredere talked about how community health data can help inform local efforts to improve quality of life for residents.

