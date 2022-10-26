Members of nearly 20 nonprofits, local agencies and governmental groups gathered Tuesday morning to discuss Greenwood’s social determinants of health, and where collective action could have the greatest impact.
Members of nearly 20 nonprofits, local agencies and governmental groups gathered Tuesday morning to discuss Greenwood’s social determinants of health, and where collective action could have the greatest impact.
That’s been the drive behind the Greenwood Counts Community Consortium, a group backed by the United Way of the Lakelands that brings activists, nonprofit workers, community leaders and residents together to help improve quality of life for everyone in Greenwood County. The work started nearly two years ago when the consortium first organized its steering committee.
On Tuesday though, the group took the community data that’s been driving its discussions and brought it to the public to discuss where people want the consortium to focus its work. Partnering with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and Upstate group Ten at the Top, the consortium hosted a “data walk” at Piedmont Technical College; the first of four such events.
Nearly 12% of people in Greenwood County experience food insecurity, higher than the state average, and nearly 36% are obese — higher than the state and national average. More than 20% of households in the county fall below the federal poverty level, but looking at demographic data shows that black families are disproportionately impacted.
What the numbers alone don’t show is the shock on people’s faces when they learn these details. Greenwood City Council member Betty Boles was left scratching her head after seeing the racial disparity in poverty and income levels. Others were appalled learning Greenwood County had the fifth highest rate of drug overdose deaths in 2020: 56.7 per 100,000 people, compared to the state’s overall 34.8.
“That’s why these data walks are so important, because they allow people to see what our community really looks like,” said Trish Buis, consortium co-chairperson. “The first step is figuring out where we are, then we can wrap our heads around where we want to be.”
The event hosted representatives from more than a dozen local agencies and groups, all involved in community service either through education, health, workforce, government or various social services. The consortium is using this and future data walk events to have stakeholders and residents view the data available and help explain where they’d like to see the consortium organize community improvement efforts.
After getting this feedback, the consortium’s steering committee will form work groups to tackle specific issues in the community. Those work groups will interact directly with affected communities and the organizations serving them to come up with programs and campaigns to address the identified issues.
“Far too often, we have a top-down approach in the nonprofit world,” said Megha Lal, steering committee co-chairperson.
The consortium started with private meetings of invited community leaders who formed the steering committee. Now the group is rolling out the work they’ve been doing for nearly two years — gathering information and organizing community partners. The chance to have a wider audience look at the data and connect it with their lived experiences is giving consortium members new perspective.
“It’s not just us looking at the data, it’s about the folks who are living that data,” said Marisel Losa, United Way of the Lakelands executive director. “It was refreshing to see so many elected officials participating, too.”
While people seemed most interested in behavioral health, infectious disease treatment and prevention and the ways social factors impact health, there are three more data walks to go. From 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29, one will be hosted at the Larry Traynham Center in Ware Shoals; another from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at the Ninety Six depot; and the last from 6-8 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands.
“We know we’ve been gathering as a steering committee and looking at the exact same date,” said Justo Chalaire, United Way community engagement and data specialist. “It’s important we bring these meetings into the community. ... The people closest to the pain are closest to the solution.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.