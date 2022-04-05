In June, the Greenwood Counts Community Consortium steering committee wrapped up its planning meetings, and this Thursday it will start reaching out to the public to pursue its goal of data-driven solutions to community ills.
After months of planning, the Greenwood Counts Community Consortium is ready to start making a difference.
The consortium is a group designed to help organize people to plan and enact data-driven change in the community. It started with the United Way of the Lakelands' Greenwood Counts data platform. Its public launch is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Piedmont Technical College James Self Conference Center, room 102-C, 620 Emerald Road N., Greenwood.
Available at greenwoodcounts.org, the platform gathers and presents information on major quality of life issues in the community. While the data informs the decisions, the consortium exists to actually take action.
With guidance from the United Way, the consortium's structure and mission were defined over multiple meetings with groups of experts, nonprofit workers and advocates from throughout Greenwood. Its goal is to identify problems in the data presented through Greenwood Counts, then work with residents and local leaders to bridge equity gaps in the community.
"Greenwood Counts enables local users and prospective investors in Greenwood County to access an astonishingly wide range of data regarding Greenwood," Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith said. "This information acts as a roadmap to allow us to recognize and celebrate our successes while understanding and evaluating areas for improvement."
Pathway House Executive Director Anthony Price and Piedmont Technical College Training Coordinator Trish Buis serve as heads of the consortium's steering committee heads. The committee was solidified during four group planning meetings, and United Way of the Lakelands Executive Director Marisel Losa said it's now time to get the public involved and engage with people in communities.
Thursday's event is to start educating the community about the various levels of membership and involvement they can have with the consortium. Losa said the members are developing a volunteer platform for people who want to lend a hand to sign up and connect with groups in need of help.