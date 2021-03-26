What makes a healthy community?
Low poverty levels, widespread food security, access to transportation, public health services — there are countless factors that can be used to gauge Greenwood’s wellbeing. These data points have been gathered, and a new group forming in Greenwood seeks to use this data to forge new paths forward for their community.
The Greenwood Counts Community Consortium is the nascent group, and its steering committee met for its second session Thursday morning at the Arts Center of Greenwood. The group is made up of experts and public officials, passionate community activists and critical-sector staff throughout Greenwood, but at the core of the groups’ efforts is the data platform created as a project of the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties.
Available online at greenwoodcounts.org, anyone can go online and see the more than 140 community indicators identified on the platform. Data is gathered from public and private agencies and groups, with the sources of the data for each indicator available while browsing them. It also hosts a database of more than 2,000 practices and programs used in various communities to address problems, along with resources local groups can already use.
Now, the move is to build a consortium around the data — to analyze the data and come up with programs and solutions to the problems identified through the information.
“Data is important. Data tells a story; data paints a picture,” said Patrick Jinks, former interim CEO of the local United Way who now runs a company focused on nonprofit strategy and leadership. “How do we create a true collective impact mechanism in Greenwood County?”
Jinks was addressing a conference room full of about two dozen people who were picked to be a part of this steering committee because of their backgrounds and roles throughout Greenwood. The group included nonprofit heads, police officers, city-county planning officials, educators from private schools and local colleges, GLEAMNS representatives and people with a background in community health.
Though the backbone of these early efforts is still the United Way, the goal is to push away from a structure based on any one existing group, and instead be a place where people from various organizations can come together to pool their resources and know-how.
“From the get-go, my mission here was to get the community to understand that we need to position ourselves to take these opportunities and find the funds,” said Marisel Losa, local United Way president and CEO. “The only way we can find the dollars we’ll need, the only way we can do the work that needs to be done ... step one is looking at the data.”
The Greenwood Counts platform was launched in June 2020, in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which stunted chances to gather as a group and discuss next steps.
“To have data without the necessary community conversations, data alone is not going to move the needle,” Losa said. “I believe the voices of the community need to be heard and be part of that decision-making process.”
At Thursday’s meeting, the group watched and discussed a training video, then were given a tour of the Greenwood Counts platform before discussing the goals the consortium steering committee wants to see the group pursue. In subsequent sessions, which haven’t been scheduled yet, the group will talk about how to structure the organization and the specific issues they’ll prioritize, before heading out into the community to form sub-committees that include the people affected by the issues identified in the data.
Jinks asked attendees, in a sentence, what they thought the purpose of the consortium should be.
“Turning data into insights, and insights into impacts,” said Bill Kimler, who works for NCR Corporation and has a background in management, logistics and data science.
“A collaborative, multi-solution initiative to improve the social, medical and economic health of Greenwood County by using data,” said Megha Lal, an executive board member at Countbank who has worked with the Greenwood County Community Foundation, Self Regional Healthcare Foundation and other local groups.
“We’re coming alongside you to move you from where you are in life to where you’d like to be,” said Monica Parris, who serves on the United Way’s board and works with Greenwood Christian School.
In the end, Losa said the goal is to build a strong core and direction for the group before broadening its scope and the partners involved in it. The aim is to have the infrastructure in place of a network of agencies and community stakeholders using evidence-based solutions to community problems, so that government and private funding are easier to apply for.
“We have the passion in this community, we have the philanthropic angle, too,” Losa said. “Greenwood has its challenges, just like every other town — we’re not unique in that. But people love this community. The people of Greenwood are passionate about their community.”