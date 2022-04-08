Greenwood is digging into its data to see what it reveals about the community and what motivated community leaders can do about it.
The Greenwood Counts Community Consortium had its first open meeting Thursday morning, inviting curious residents to learn more about this data-driven group.
The consortium’s efforts started last summer, when leaders from nonprofit, government, private business and other activist sectors were brought together by the United Way of the Lakelands to discuss the group’s Greenwood Counts data platform.
“We started with four initial sessions with a really small group of people,” said Patrick Jinks, who helped organize those initial steering committee meetings. “We started with the question ‘What if?’ ... What if we could pool our resources together to just work on one or two issues? What if?”
What issues? The Greenwood Counts data platform, available for anyone to use and browse online at greenwoodcounts.org, collects community wellness data from sources like the U.S. Census, federal, state and local agencies and other sources of researched data. The platform shows data points at various levels, from countywide to individual census tracts.
Greenwood Counts offers insight on health and social wellness topics such as cancer rates, people with various disabilities, infant health, crime and demographic data. It also features data on social and community wellness, such as households with access to internet, or where people age 65 and older are living alone, or the percentage of youth living below the poverty level.
The consortium uses this data as its backbone — the United Way offers infrastructural support to the steering committee, which will use these data points to inform decisions it makes. Thursday marked the first meeting after creating the steering committee, co-chaired by Piedmont Technical College Training Coordinator Trish Buis and Pathway House Executive Director Anthony Price.
The goal is to combine their community data with Greenwood’s public will for action and service to mobilize people in the community as volunteers. Next steps include organizing the working groups that will work on the ground level to learn from people struggling within Greenwood and help enact the programs and partnerships the consortium is building toward.
Bill Kimler has taken the lead on the consortium’s data group. A self-professed “data nerd” who spent his career poring over data sets, he said these insights are more than just fun facts.
“They are there to guide the decisions we are making,” he said. “You can’t improve what you don’t measure.”
Kimler said substance abuse data were some of the topics most viewed by the more than 3,000 people who visited the platform in 2021. Greenwood Counts cites CDC data that says Greenwood County has more than 29 deaths per 100,000 people to opioid-involved overdoses, and County Health Rankings says more than 37% of driving deaths in the county involve alcohol use.
Though the platform also provides analysis of how local factors compare to other counties in the state and the United States overall, Kimler said the data serves their work, not the other way around.
“We’re not here because of the platform, we’re here for the community,” he said. “The platform is just a tool to help the community.”
It also offers access to community resources, funding opportunities and best practices used by other communities. United Way of the Lakelands President and CEO Marisel Losa said she helped build a similar platform in Miami before coming to Greenwood, and that work in Florida made a measurable difference.
“The work that I’ve done in the past is what I’m trying to bring here,” Losa said. “We were the first Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health award winners, but it took us nine years to get our stuff together. ... We are headed in the right direction. Look at the power in this room already.”
Buis said bringing together key figures in government, education, nonprofits, religious communities and business is the way to start giving this effort more structure. She already sees people coming to the table with ideas and goals. It’s an atmosphere of collaboration, not competition.
“We’re so thrilled that it’s growing and thriving,” Losa said. “We’re getting a diversity of folks. ... It’s an evidence-based model whose infrastructure allows for and requires community consensus.
“But who are we missing? We need to get those people involved, and that will come with time. We need to give folks a reason to come to the table.”