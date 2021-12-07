Both of Helen Nazzaro’s in-laws served in the military during World War II — one as a combat nurse, and the other in combat himself.
Nazzaro heard about Wreaths Across America just a year after her mother-in-law died. Every year, the nonprofit leads a campaign across the country and internationally to lay live wreaths on the graves of America’s veterans, in honor of their service. As the wreaths are placed, volunteers speak the name of the veteran, so that their sacrifices are not forgotten.
“Knowing that every year, someone is honoring them and speaking their name, it’s powerful,” Nazzaro said. “If I feel that way, gold star mothers and everybody who has a veteran in their family feels that way.”
It motivated her to bring this campaign to Greenwood, but when she first pitched the idea to Greenwood City Council in mid-August, she didn’t know how much this push would grow. As regent of the Mount Ariel chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Nazzaro said Wreaths Across America lined up perfectly with the DAR’s mission.
Their initial goal was to get a few hundred people to sponsor wreaths. Their ceremony is set for Dec. 18, and volunteers will be placing about 1,400 wreaths across seven cemeteries, Nazzaro said.
Anyone who wants to attend the local wreath-laying ceremony should arrive at about 11:30 a.m. at Oakbrook Memorial Park. A half-hour ceremony is planned near the mausoleum there, where veterans will lay ceremonial wreaths for each of the branches of the military before volunteers go out to adorn the grave markers.
Nazzaro said anyone interested in helping lay wreaths that day should email greenwoodwaa@gmail.com for information on volunteering.
The ceremony will include laying wreaths at Oakbrook, Edgewood, Evening Star, Mount Tabor, Elmwood, Ninety Six and Bailey Bethel AME cemeteries.
Karen Petit, a Mount Ariel DAR member who helped coordinate this event, said her father served in World War II, and her grandfather in World War I.
“Who are we if we had not benefited from our nation’s veterans,” she said. “This country owes its freedom, its honor, its integrity to the men and women who have made these sacrifices.”
Petit said this event wouldn’t be what it is without sponsors who donated to promote this cause. In mid-October, Lonza gave a $10,000 check to the DAR chapter as part of its efforts to support veterans, and Jim and Denise Medford of Stoney Point helped Nazzaro raise funds and get attention on the campaign.
“Who would ever have thought,” Nazzaro said. “That’s the kind of people we have here that have embraced this.”
Although about 1,400 wreaths are being laid this year, the DAR has received sponsorships enough for about 1,900 wreaths. The remaining 500 will be reserved for next year, which Petit said the DAR will start fundraising for in January. They’ve learned a lot through this process, and she said now that people in Greenwood are aware of the campaign, it should make finding supporters for next year easier.
This campaign has inspired other DAR chapters too, Nazzaro said. She’s spoken with regents from McCormick and Anderson, and heard the Laurens chapter is looking to bring the wreaths program to their community as well.
“I’m just speechless,” she said. “It just started growing in ways we never envisioned, and it took on a life of its own — in a good way.”