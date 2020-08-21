One of Greenwood's longest-running restaurants, Danish's Trattoria, is temporarily closed, but owner Danish Ali said he's eager to get back to cooking once he's able.
The sign on the restaurant's front door reads "Sorry we are closed we will reopen soon," and Ali said his decision to close for a while was sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. He was worried about the possibility of anyone getting sick by dining in, and said since the pandemic began to-go orders have dried up.
"Customers are not coming like they used to, some weeks we barely sold," he said.
Balancing the challenge of reduced sales and a strained supply chain, Ali opted to close until he was confident he could feed people safely and without straining his business. But soon after deciding to close, Ali became ill himself.
Although it wasn't COVID-19, Ali said he became seriously ill and has been recovering from the ailment he faced. He said as soon as he gets his strength back and feels comfortable running the business again, he wants to reopen.
Cooking is a passion for Ali, and he said while he doesn't consider himself a professional chef, he likes to feed people delicious, healthy meals. He said he's been cooking for others in Greenwood for about 30 years, half of those spent at the 114 Old Abbeville Highway location that's now closed.
While he had no estimate on when he could reopen, he said he hopes it will be soon.