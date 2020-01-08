Greenwood artist Dana Gonzalez is among regulars who sells art at the Uptown Market on Maxwell Avenue in Greenwood. While there, she often sketches.
Some of those sketches are in a new 2019 calendar, available for $3 at the Uptown Market.
Market manager Stephanie Turner asked Gonzalez if her sketches could be used for the calendar. Proceeds from sales benefit the market. With the artist’s permission, Turner has also previously created Christmas cards featuring some of Gonzalez’s art.
Turner said Gonzalez will sketch something and often donate it to the Uptown Market.
“Dana is very generous and I wanted to do something cute with her art,” Turner said of the idea to use it for a small calendar. “I brought her sketches to Emerald Ink and Stitches and they had the calendars made. Dana really promotes sketching what you see.”
The art, Turner said, also helps promote Greenwood.
“I’m always amazed by what Stephanie (Turner) does with my sketches,” Gonzalez said. “Sometimes, people at the market will stop to see what I’m doing. The daughter of one of the vendors at the market did watercolor with me one day while there.”
Gonzalez said she finds inspiration surrounding her, whether it’s a vivid display of farm-fresh produce or a view of Maxwell Avenue or The Mill House. She also does commissioned works for businesses and individuals.
“I use a pen right on paper, to sketch it first,” Gonzalez said. “So, it comes out as it comes out. Then, I use watercolor to add color. It’s about capturing the moment. I sketch pretty fast. And, I think I have a knack for perspective.”
Drawn to nature and architecture, Gonzalez said she has sketched Greenwood’s topiaries, the local gazebo and pollinator garden, Grace Street Park, Ninety Six National Historic Site, and locations in Laurens, including the Artist’s Coop, Laurens County Courthouse and the Laurens Square.
“I’m all about local,” Gonzalez said. “It’s all about color, with local art, local food and native plants.