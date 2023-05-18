Krystal Robinson remembers the experiences that led her to want to be a teacher.
Coming from a family of teachers, she recalls people telling her mom about the impact she had on their child’s life.
She wanted that same experience.
Now, as a sixth-year teacher and next year’s teacher of the year for Greenwood School District 50, she has had those experiences.
Robinson is a fifth grade teacher at Woodfields Elementary School, which she said is the best age for her to teach because they still like learning and are beginning to mature and form social skills.
She’s looking forward to being a voice for teachers when she takes on her role as teacher of the year. She has already had friends who have mentioned things they want to see implemented or changed.
Robinson’s teaching lineage extends from primary school teachers up to college professors. She was pulled toward the career by that connection, but also by some teachers of her own. She remembers her own fifth grade teacher who inspired her to be a better person.
She also recalls when she came from the Virgin Islands, she had a dialect and people in her class would remark on her “sounding funny.” Her teacher pulled her aside and told her “You’re smart, please don’t listen to all that.”
“So he made me feel really comfortable and I want to do that for somebody else,” she said.
“I want to be that person that helps them to feel comfortable and know that it’s OK to be here, I want you to learn and I want you to feel OK away from home. That’s the feeling I want to evoke in other kids.”
The best part of the job, Robinson said, is experiencing and helping kids through their emotions, which she likened to a roller coaster. But people often don’t think of the fact that teachers do carry students’ emotions home.
“At the end of the day, we technically clock out, but we don’t mentally clock out,” she said.
“It is a lot that’s brought to us at 7:30, 7:45 in the morning. They do bring home to school, and we end up taking their home, home with us too.”
The worst part of the job is testing, she said. “The test doesn’t get to see my babies and their highs and lows,” she added.
Robinson has been able to keep up with former students. She was a long-term substitute for seventh graders early in her career, and those students have graduated and are working and have children. Seeing them out and about is exciting, she said.
She got an email from a former student when she was announced as teacher of the year, a football player who wrote “I remember you telling me to love math.” He talked about the math he has to do on the field calculating yardage.
“That is really exciting that they even remember anything I said to them years down the line and just seeing them grow and be, like, amazing humans, that’s always a good part (of it.)”
