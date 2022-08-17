Greenwood School District 50 will begin conducting random metal detector checks in its schools Monday.
Metal detectors will be placed at entry points at schools and handheld metal detectors will also be used to wand students at entrances not covered by machines, according to a press release from the district.
“Greenwood School District 50 has a deep concern for the safety and security of our students, employees, and visitors," Steve Glenn, district superintendent, said via the release. "Our district believes implementing these security measures will assist with preventing tragedies that have recently occurred in our state and nation.”
“Over the course of the last several years, we have worked tirelessly to increase and enhance our safety protocols and procedures districtwide,” Director Safety Natalie Talbert said in the release. “Beginning in 2018, our schools began using metal detectors at athletic events and major events in order to ensure the safety of our schools and community. During this time, metal detectors were also used in our schools as a safety measure when deemed necessary and appropriate.”
Parents are encouraged to review the Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook to see a list of prohibited items on the district's school campuses. Any questions or concerns regarding this new safety measure should be directed to school principals.