Some students in Greenwood County School District 50 took part of their break from school to learn some new skills.
The district offered three new camps for intersession this time: Young Chef Academy, coding and robotics and game inventor camp.
Middle schoolers got a chance to check out the culinary program at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center, beginning their week with brownies and cookies on Tuesday.
Chef instructor Jay Hancock said the first day was all about measuring and weighing. They learned how different ingredients in different forms — oil versus softened butter versus melted butter — affected their brownies.
The second day, students made pizza dough and learned knife skills. They put those skills into practice making bruschetta, roasted zucchini and squash with onions, rice pilaf, grilled chicken thighs and salad with homemade dressing.
The final day featured wood-fired pizzas, churros with a Mexican chocolate sauce and walking tacos.
Hancock said the goal is to introduce students to the kitchen, have a little bit of fun and whet their appetites to take the culinary program in high school.
Hope Dodgen, an eighth grader at Northside Middle School, said she’s always wanted to learn how to cook so when she’s older she could open a restaurant if she wants, or just cook for her family and friends.
“I’ve really enjoyed making all types of dishes and getting to try new things and explore new cultures and food,” Dodgen said.
Students in the game inventor camp used coding sites and software to create games they can play.
On Thursday, they had a celebration day where they got to play the games. They also used a special controller that links Play-Doh to a circuit board, and students can use Play-Doh as the controller.
Greta Flinn, one of the district’s technology coaches, said the students use a little math, plus perseverance and grit when it comes to getting it right. They are also able to use creativity and problem solving in creating their game.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
