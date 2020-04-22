Greenwood County School District 50 announced the appointment of new principals to Mathews, Hodges and Lakeview elementary schools.
Barry Jacks is coming to Mathews Elementary, taking the place of Christine Rogers, who is leaving to become the new principal at Hodges Elementary. For the past 22 years, Jacks has served as an elementary, middle and high school principal in Abbeville County Schools and Anderson School District 3. Most recently, he served as the principal at Crescent High School from 2016-19.
“I am excited about this new career opportunity in District 50,” Jacks said in District 50’s news release. “I look forward to working with the teachers and staff of Mathews as we strive to improve the overall success of all of our students.”
“Mr. Jacks is an experienced administrator who has a proven track record of success for improving schools across our state,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said in the release. “He is the only principal in the history of South Carolina to have multiple most improved schools in the state.”
Rogers is completing her first year at Mathews Elementary. Prior to becoming principal at there, Rogers served as the assistant principal at Hodges in 2018.
Latasha Goodwin has been named principal at Lakeview Elementary School. She is completing her second year as principal at Hodges Elementary. Goodwin replaces Molly Smith, who was named the director of the Early Childhood Center in February.
Damian Coleman was announced as the new director of alternative programs. The new title encompasses the adult education program and the alternative programs housed at the Genesis Education Center.