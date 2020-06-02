Christopher Moseley grew up watching Barney and Friends on television, and at age 4, he knew he wanted to be an educator because of the joy this purple dinosaur character provided to children when they all danced and learned in a classroom setting.
Moseley is neither purple nor a dinosaur, but he did end up becoming an educator who in his second year with Greenwood County School District 50 won the 2019-20 Teacher of the Year award.
“I definitely feel that I have a responsibility to uphold and live up to,” he said.
Moseley, a third-grade teacher at Merrywood Elementary, did not expect to be in the conversation for Teacher of the Year. When he won, he was shocked because of the caliber of teachers in the running.
One thing that kept running in Moseley’s mind after Meredith Schwendemann, the 2018-19 Teacher of the Year recipient, announced that he had won was when he first found out he was moving to Greenwood County.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going to like it, and I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” he said. “In my mind, I told myself ‘I’m going to go there, show up, show out, do my best and anybody that meets me is not going to know what hit them.’”
Moseley made an impact early, and he did it by creating a family-oriented classroom environment for his students. The only child of a single mother living in Miami, Florida, he grew up in a melting pot where he learned the importance of family. His mom and grandma were his immediate relatives, but his friends’ brothers, cousins, sisters, moms and dads became family as well. He brings the same mentality to his classroom, and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., he said he’s his students’ dad.
“I want my kids to know how much I love them and how much they matter,” he said. “Someone’s here for you.”
Moseley also has ADHD, and he sees aspects of himself in a lot of his students, if not all of them. He often reminisces on teachers who connected with him or made him feel loved. He said those teachers made him not feel like a student who talked all the time; instead, he felt like “somebody that mattered.”
“It doesn’t matter what kid, or what’s going on in their life, I want them to know if anything Moseley has my back,” he said.
Moseley said parents tell him all the time that their children can’t wait to go to school and be in his class.
“I want kids to remember me, what I’m doing, what I’m saying, teaching and I want them to feel loved and special,” he said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Moseley’s students were sent home for the remainder of the school year. He said eLearning does not affect him interacting with his students much because he is good with technology. For students who did not have internet access, he reached out via postcards and other means to make sure they know that he loves them, misses them and is available to help in any way.
“It’s rough and I’d obviously rather be there in-person,” he said. “I know that we’re doing this to stay safe but I miss them and I love teaching. My classroom is my happy place, and so not having that happy place is a lot, so I try to stay in contact with them as much as possible.”
Moseley will also be working with Schwendemann on the Teacher Leadership Council and be integral for the district when it comes to visiting and offering ideas to the state Department of Education.
“I love what I do,” he said. “I want to make Greenwood proud, and even though I’m a new local, I want to make sure that I can help take Greenwood to the next level and show good face and represent.”