Greenwood County School District 50 announced four new assistant principals at Mathews and Springfield elementary schools, and Emerald and Greenwood high schools.
Debbie Leonard replaces Shekeila Fisher — who was hired to be the new assistant principal at the Greenwood Early Childhood Center — as assistant principal at Mathews Elementary for the 2020-21 school year. She has worked in District 50 as an instructional technology coach and an elementary school teacher, for the past 15 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education from Appalachian State University, and a masters of education degree in instructional technology from Walden University.
Kristen Hopkins was named assistant principal at Springfield Elementary School, replacing the retiring Gay McHugh. Last school year, she completed her eighth year in Greenwood School District 52, serving in her first year as the district’s instructional technology coach. During her 17 years in education, she has served in various roles within District 52, 51 and Darlington County Schools. A 2003 graduate of Lander University, she has a masters of education in educational leadership from Winthrop University.
Nathaniel Bonaparte is set to become the new assistant principal at Emerald High School, taking over the role from Karen Teague who was named assistant principal at Brewer Middle. He has worked as an English teacher at Greenwood High School for the past five years. He has served as an English teacher for 20 years, and prior to coming to Greenwood, he worked at C.A. Johnson High School and Ridgeview High School in Columbia. He received his bachelor’s degree from South Carolina State University, and his masters of education degree in classroom leadership from Southern Wesleyan.
Eric Syswerda will become the assistant principal at Greenwood High School. He served as an assistant principal at Ninety Six High School for the past three years. During his 24-year tenure in District 52, he worked as a teacher, administrator and athletic coach. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Taylor University in Indiana, and his master’s degree from the U.S. Sports Academy.