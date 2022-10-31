An administrator said to have a history of improving schools is moving into a newly created position in Greenwood School District 50.
Barry Jacks, current principal at Mathews Elementary School, will become an administrative coach for the district, according to a news release.
Current Mathews assistant principal Debbie Leonard will become acting principal.
Jacks was recently praised as Mathews received a rating of excellent on its school report card this year, up two rankings from average in 2019.
“He’s unbelievably good at what he does and the way he does it,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a recent interview.
Jacks has been principal for two years.
“As a principal, Jacks has a history of improving schools across the state and is excited about sharing his knowledge with other administrators in D50,” the release said.
Ongela Nance, currently the school counselor for Mathews, will become interim assistant principal. Susan Hilley will be interim school counselor.
“I’m excited to see Mrs. Leonard and Mr. Jacks take on new roles in our district,” Glenn said in the news release. “They have formed an excellent team at Mathews and transformed the school into one of the highest achieving elementary schools in the state. I am confident these moves will have a positive impact on Mathews and make us better as an entire district.”