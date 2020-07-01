Cars were lined up Tuesday at the front of Lakeview Elementary School as parents arrived to pick up crayons, markers, pencils, paper, glue, books and other summer school supplies for their children.
“They got anything you can think of,” said Alyson Perrin, Greenwood County School District 50’s director of elementary education.
Perrin told parents their children would be receiving many materials, some they might not use, but that will be up to their teacher, who will walk them through everything they’re going to use during summer school.
“We know it can’t be totally virtual,” she said. “It’s got to be a little bit of both.”
The district’s initial summer school plan included face-to-face and virtual instruction, and parents could pick whichever option they were more comfortable with for their child’s well-being. The plan changed Thursday when the state Department of Health and Environmental Control classified Greenwood County as having a high COVID-19 incidence rate combined with an increasing trend incidence rate and high percentage positive rate. The district will now only teach summer school virtually, and there will not be any face-to-face instruction.
“It’s kind of been up and down based on what the CDC and DHEC have reported about the cases,” Perrin said. “We wanted to err on the side of caution to keep our kids and teachers safe so that’s why we decided to go totally virtual.”
Perrin said the parents the district surveyed about summer school preferences were half-and-half, so there wasn’t a big discrepancy in who preferred virtual or face-to-face instruction. She thinks virtual summer school will be good for teachers because they did not have all the capabilities to teach virtually before Gov. Henry McMaster ordered schools to close in March.
“We want kids to be in our building, but look at the positive side, we can actually see the best way to teach kids virtually,” she said. “This will be a good test run to see how that goes and work out some of the problems that we might encounter should we have to do something like this in the fall.”
Students received Google Chromebooks earlier in the month, so they could work on their math and reading skills on i-Ready before summer school began, which will be Monday.
Some supplies came in Publix Super Market bags that Johnathan Graves, district communications director, ordered at the end of the 2019-20 school year for elementary and middle school student checkouts. Supplies also came in book bags that were donated to the district by South Main Baptist Church.
“We’re very grateful for that,” Perrin said.