Greenwood County School District 50’s summer school program will be completely virtual after the administration received a released report from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control that detailed recent COVID-19 disease activity in the area.
DHEC currently classifies Greenwood County as being high in incidence rate, increasing trend incidence rate and high in the percent positive rate.
“The SCDHEC report and recommendations from the state Department of Education’s Accelerate ED task force led to the district’s decision to not have face to face summer school,” the district’s release said.
The release said elementary summer school students will receive additional information in the mail about virtual summer school. Students will pick up a book bag from 9-11 a.m. or 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday at Lakeview Elementary School.
Alyson Perrin, the district’s director of elementary education, prefaced her summer school presentation at May’s regular board of trustees meeting by noting the administration’s planning process changes daily. She originally announced the district would offer both virtual and face-to-face summer school for K-3 students from July 6-29.
The virtual summer school will now be the only option available.
The district said it will continue to provide updates on its website and social media in regards to its plans for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.