A contractor has been chosen for the new entrance at Emerald High School this summer.
Greenwood School District 50’s board of trustees on Monday voted to award the project to Edcon Inc. of Peak, South Carolina.
The project will include a bus and car entrance, a front entrance to the school, and football and baseball press boxes.
Edcon was the lowest bid of three proposals received, coming in at a price tag of $8,071,000. That project, plus a handful of other projects at Emerald and Greenwood high schools, will be paid for using general obligation bonds that will be paid using the district’s current tax levy.
The board also approved a settlement related to a lawsuit, but did not provide any details about the nature of the lawsuit or what the settlement entailed.
Chairperson Danielle Fields said once the settlement is complete, details would be made available.
In other business, the board approved an update to the grading and assessment systems policy. According to background information provided in board documents, “this policy update will allow the South Carolina transcripts of transferring students to show the credits the student has earned or not earned without affecting their GPA calculation.”
The board also approved an update to a policy related to community use of school facilities, adding a fee schedule used to calculate fees and adding a line that the board can cancel a scheduled use of school facilities when it determines the function presents a danger or threat to people or property.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.