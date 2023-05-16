D50 meeting, May 15, 2023
Buy Now

The Greenwood School District 50 board of trustees met Monday.

 GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 VIDEO

A contractor has been chosen for the new entrance at Emerald High School this summer.

Greenwood School District 50’s board of trustees on Monday voted to award the project to Edcon Inc. of Peak, South Carolina.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.