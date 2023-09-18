September d50 board
Greenwood School District 50's board of trustees on Monday approved a compensation package for itself, with two board members, Shelby Dominick Reed and Tony Bowers, casting "no" votes.

A majority of the members of the Greenwood School District 50 board of trustees will now get compensated for their time.

The board approved a policy revision that will provide $7,200 for members and $8,300 for the chairperson.

