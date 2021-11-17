Greenwood School District 50 will soon have resource officers in all of its schools, thanks to recently approved funding by the state.
District Safety Manager Natalie Talbert told the district’s board of trustees Monday night that the district applied for funding for 10 officers from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
She anticipated getting maybe four approved, but the state approved all 10.
Ten more resource officers would cover all the schools in the district, she said Monday evening.
“The hard work begins now because we want to make sure we put the right people in our schools to interact with our children,” Talbert said Tuesday.
Talbert mentioned the funding is through efforts of Gov. Henry McMaster and the state legislature to make sure there is a resource officer in every school in the state.
She told the board there are three officers starting as soon as things are finished on the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office side of things.
“We’ve got to get seven more and we hope to have them in our schools around January when the funding comes down, so I’ve got a lot of work to do and we are not going to stop until we have school resource officers in all of our schools,” Talbert said.
Resource officers apply through the Sheriff’s Office before coming to the schools.
“It’s a huge win for Greenwood School District 50 to be able to have this funding,” Talbert said Tuesday.
“It’s a huge win for us. I can tell you that we have worked hand in hand with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office in trying to make this happen and Sheriff (Dennis) Kelly has been really forefront in helping us get this done.”