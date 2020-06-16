School’s out for the summer, but summer school might take place in District 50 schools..
Alyson Perrin, director of elementary education, on Monday shared with the school board the district’s tentative plans for summer school. She said plans could change, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic and the current spike in positive cases are occurring in the state.
At this point, summer school for K-3 students will be from July 6-29. Students have the option to participate in summer school virtually or face-to-face. Students will be in class, or learning online, from 8-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Perrin surveyed parents last week and found that the majority of them preferred their child attend face-to-face summer school. Of the 152 she spoke with, 89 preferred face-to-face while 63 leaned toward virtual summer schooling. She invited 266 parents to weigh-in, but has not gotten responses from all.
Teachers should be better prepared for eLearning as they received training June 1-2, Perrin said. Elementary teachers distributed instructional packets to their students during the school closure, so eLearning was something they didn’t use much.
“We wanted to make sure that if we did virtual summer school that it was truly instruction for the students, and that they were really having face time with a teacher whether it was face-to-face or virtual,” Perrin said.
The district’s technology coaches trained teachers in Seesaw and various Google applications.
Perrin said the teachers were excited because they did not think they were well equipped when schools closed back in March.
“I’m excited to see as a test how virtual goes with students,” she said.
All students picked up their Google Chromebooks and filled out their summer school paperwork at Lakeview Elementary on Wednesday. Perrin said the paperwork gave the district a picture of what students needed in terms of bus transportation.
On June 30, virtual summer school students will pick up a backpack of supplies they need at Lakeview Elementary. Face-to-face summer school students will receive their supplies when school starts July 6.
Middle school summer instruction for students who failed one or more of their content subjects is ongoing, and it will end June 25. High school students have already completed their credit recoveries — 74 Greenwood High and 26 Emerald High students earned credits they did not receive second semester of last year.
Superintendent Steve Glenn said 100% of summer school students have internet access, so far.
Christi Louden, assistant superintendent of human resources, reviewed anonymous exit interview surveys that were sent out to employees who are leaving. Of 61 surveys, 45 departing employees responded.
Louden shared ways the exiting employees thought the district could improve: better communication between the district office and the schools, smaller class sizes, better student discipline, improved student attendance, better promotion from within and clarity on job postings.
“In order to grow, you have to be able to accept constructive criticism,” Glenn said.
The board voted to reinstate the public forum since other public bodies with social distancing measures put in place, David Trent, board chairman, said.
Three participants will be allowed to speak in person at meetings, but they will still have to sign up beforehand. Participants won’t be allowed to bring guests.
The public forum was initially canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.