There have been ongoing discussions about renaming a school after civil rights leader and scholar Benjamin E. Mays. Now those discussions are over and action has been taken.
Greenwood County School District 50 board member Claude Wright made the motion at Monday’s board meeting to change the name of Springfield Elementary to Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School, which the board unanimously approved.
Mays is native to Greenwood County and Wright pointed out that he would have attended Springfield Elementary if he was a student today.
“I think it’s time for Greenwood to recognize Mays and his tremendous contributions to the world, but to also recognize that he’s a native of Greenwood,” said Christopher Thomas, Benjamin E. Mays Historical Site director. “Greenwood County helped to form Mays and shape him into who he was, and to who he became.”
Board members Lee Vartanian, Clay Sprouse and Chairman David Trent offered positive remarks about Mays and the renaming of Springfield to residents at the board meeting.
Trent noted how Mayor Brandon Smith challenged the board in July about renaming a school in honor of Mays and said: “Springfield stepped up to the plate.”
“I feel like this is the right thing to do for our community at the time,” he said.
Sprouse cautioned residents at the meeting that the board’s eventual decision to rename Springfield was “not something that was taken lightly.”
He called the renaming the “signal of a culture change.”
Vartanian had been instrumental in getting Springfield renamed. He taught students at the school about Mays and he spoke extensively with Thomas throughout the process.
“He’s a treasure that we’re just waking up to,” he said. “The school will not just be Benjamin Mays in name, his spirit will pervade.”
Laura Garrett, Genesis Education Center registered nurse, spoke to the board about the Safe Access to Vital Epinephrine Act which states that a doctor can write an order for a school district to purchase epinephrine auto-injectors.
She said having epinephrine auto-injectors in school is mainly for students “that don’t know they’re allergic.” She added that parents would still have to provide the device on field trips.
Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business, gave the budget report for January. Out of the district’s $75.3 million general fund budget, $39.4 million has been expended — roughly 52.3%.
Smith briefly gave an update on the education reform bill that the state’s Senate Education Committee is debating in Columbia. He said they have started on budget provisos and he is monitoring what’s going on there.
Superintendent Steve Glenn discussed esports being something the district is looking at and trying to put in place at all their schools.
“Any hook that we can get to keep them interested, keep them in school, is something that we definitely want to look at,” he said.
The board also honored students from the district inside of Emerald High School’s gymnasium. Storm the Citadel students, OCA Java SE 8 Program completers, National Merit semifinalists, SC Ready max scorers and 2019-20 SC Junior Scholars among others were honored in front of their family and supporters.