During a Greenwood County School District 50 board meeting last month, trustee Clay Sprouse presented ideas to change the perception of the district because “test scores are the only thing people look at.”
“Everything they research about our school is about standardized tests,” he said.
Instead, Sprouse wants the district to continue investing in teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other school faculty because he thinks the results of taking care of the people will “trickle down to our kids.”
Sprouse clarified that his comments at the board meeting “were more driven towards high stakes standardized testing.”
At the meeting, he did admit that he was initially wrong to focus so highly on testing when he took school board seat 6 in November 2018.
“I was probably a little wrong,” Sprouse said. “I didn’t understand the K-12 dynamics of standardized testing.”
Sprouse sees the overemphasis on high stakes testing as a societal problem, and he believes what the district can do as a community is “tell our kids that you are not going to be judged over a test.”
“There’s no short term solution to high stakes testing,” Sprouse said. “Over time, we’re going to see growth just because of this administration. They’re determined to find ways to do it.”
One way Sprouse thought could assist in changing the perception of the district is rebranding and remarketing it, starting with the district’s logo.
Superintendent Steve Glenn, Sprouse and the entire board have discussed rebranding the district in recent months. Discussions began when the board took a daylong retreat in August.
“The board felt it was very important that we had a central focus,” Glenn said. “We want something that identifies with our community.”
Glenn and the board are in the process of trying to find a company to assist in the rebranding, they have issued a request for proposal document — a formal bidding document made by a company or agency interested in procurement of a commodity or service.
There has been no presentations or decisions made in which way the board will go, Glenn said. He and the board are also looking at possibly doing the rebranding in-house.
“We want to come up with the most efficient way to do this and get what we need from it,” he said.
Glenn and board are not taking this rebranding lightly and they want all their stakeholders in District 50 — teachers, administrators, faculty, parents and students — to buy-in.
“We truly feel that’s what’s best for the organization going forward,” he said. “The brand does matter.”
The district is not changing any school logos or colors, they are only rebranding the school district logo.
The current District 50 logo was implemented shortly after Darrell Johnson became superintendent in 2006.