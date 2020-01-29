Brad Nickles, assistant superintendent of instruction, discussed the current status of the district’s students’ fall 2019 and winter 2020 MAP testing scores during Monday’s board meeting.
Nickles used RIT — a measurement scale developed to simplify the interpretation of test scores — to present the growth in MAP test scores.
He presented the testing statistics of grades third through eighth, and he found that “there was growth in every grade level.”
He compared the fall 2019 median RIT to the winter 2020 median RIT and concluded that there was an “average” growth, and he noted how district’s students testing numbers put them in the 50th percentile.
Nickles wants to see the district’s median RIT in the 60th and 70th percentile.
Board member Clay Sprouse had a few suggestions for improving the district’s schools’ test scores.
Sprouse advised the board to control the narrative on how important test taking is to students.
“As an educator, I feel like testing the single high stakes test do not tell the whole story, that’s the bottom line,” he said. “We are not going to drive it home so much that this is the most important thing you have to do as a student.”
Sprouse further proposed that the district remarket and rebrand itself. He believes changing the perception of District 50 would encourage new families, new companies, potential employees and ultimately new children move to Greenwood.
“They need to have a clear understanding of the values and direction of our district,” he said.
Sprouse’s final proposal to the board was to rezone the district.
“Our community is so spread out that we are not allowing for the development communities within the community,” he said. “There are kids that literally live across the street from each other and go to different schools.”
The benefits of rezoning would be cost savings, special transportation and academic services and an increased sense of community tied to the district’s schools, Sprouse said.
The board discussed the renaming of one of the district’s schools in honor of Benjamin E. Mays, and Superintendent Steve Glenn urged the board members to consider the proposal ahead of the board’s next meeting. He said making a final decision by February would make it easier for the district to rename the chosen school by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Board Chairman David Trent recommended Springfield Elementary and he cited the school’s great culture and great students for his recommendation.
“If Dr. Mays was born today that would actually be the school that he would attend,” Glenn said.
Glenn offered insight on the district’s thoughts about the state’s education reform bill and how the disbursement of $2.4 billion funding will affect District 50.
“We don’t need new money, we just need to be funded what we’ve been promised,” he said. “If they’ll fund us fully I’ll promise to you that we’ll have enough money to do what we need to do.”
David Loadholt, DSG Group consultant, gave an update on the construction of the Greenwood Performing Arts Center. He said the “project right now is probably in about the 45% range.”
The district is required to hire a third-party inspector to assess the building by Feb. 7.
The district would take ownership of and occupy the arts center by April 24, Loadholt said.
He blamed the hold up of the art center’s construction on the Office of School Facilities, which he noted “has pushed everything off on the district’s third-party inspector” during the past 18 months.
“OSF is going to be the key in the whole thing,” he said.
Loadholt and DSG Group initially anticipated the arts center to be completed in May.
“It’s something the community and the district will be proud of when it’s completed,” he said.