A military MRE — or Meal, Ready-to-Eat — is “mediocre at best” when left on its own, said SFC Jason Swenson, an Army recruiter based in Greenwood.
So at the request of Chef Jay Hancock, he brought a bunch of MREs to the school Thursday and said some of the dishes the students made with them tasted great.
“We just wanted to bring them out to see what the kids could do with them,” Swenson said.
Hancock said he had seen other culinary programs do MRE challenges, so when Swenson and other soldiers visited the school for a STEM program last month, he asked about doing the challenge.
The recruiters spoke to both of Hancock’s classes before the challenge, and then the students blindly chose their meals.
They were able to swap around and were tasked with creating two plates using the MREs and food from their classroom pantry.
Hancock said it allows the students to be creative and decompress at the end of the semester before their deep clean of the kitchen for the summer. They also applied what they learned in the program, tasting the MREs alone and determining what they can do to make them better.
Student Wycameron Cook said the opportunity was a great experience, adding that the mystery is the fun part.
Student Alannah Jordan said her group received a barbecue rib pork patty with potato soup and cheese tortellini.
They tasted everything ahead of time, “and we came to the conclusion that it needed some help,” Jordan said.
“We’re able to take two meals that don’t really correlate with each other and make it into one meal that we hope will be good for everybody,” she said.
“I love how we get to take the ingredients from this kitchen and make it into a good meal for people to enjoy.”
After cooking, the students presented their plates to the judges: Swenson, Hancock, recruiter Wade Dixon, RTC director Charles Costner and work-based learning coordinator Chip Whitt.
