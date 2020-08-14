Greenwood’s Overlay District Street Sign program will receive additional funding from the County Transportation Committee.
The committee on Thursday unanimously approved the city’s request for additional funding of $3,225 for the street sign program.
The Overlay District Street Sign program places decorative signs in the Old Greenwood Village and Uptown Greenwood areas, Ryan Thomas, assistant to the city manager of Greenwood, said. Previously, the committee allocated $25,000 to the program.
“The initial bid came in at $28,854,” Thomas said.
He said the city was going to use hospitality and accommodations tax revenues to cover the $3,854 overage. However, the estimate to replace the signs went up after Eagle Sign checked the area signage again.
“A couple had been missed in the original count,” Thomas said.
He said there also were areas where additional signs are needed. Seventeen signs and one post were added to the revised bid. This increased the cost of the project and created the need to find more funding.
Before discussing the sign program, Greenwood County Public Works Director Robert Russian, who still serves as administrative staff to the committee, joked that the county got a jump on the city in road paving.
“This is the first time the county has finished before the city started,” Russian said.
Russian said the Little Cowhead Creek project is going through a rebid process because there was a large discrepancy between the received bid and available funding for the project.
The Mathis Road culvert project is nearly complete, he said. While the road has reopened to traffic, some work still remains on grass work and relocation of trees.
Russian said the state Department of Transportation’s plan to resurface parts of Long Street, Lites Street, Puckettown Road, Old Mt. Moriah Road, West Main Street in Troy, Cambridge Avenue West, Phoenix Street and Pinehaven Drive had nearly $1 million in funding from the committee.
Russian provided committee members with letters from Joe Sturm, C-Program administrator for DOT, which had information on gas tax revenues.
“For the month of April, traffic was down roughly 40% across the state as residents heeded stay-at-home guidelines,” one letter said.
Russian said April and May gas tax receipts were half of what normally comes in. However, June might show hope for more revenue.
“Traffic volumes were roughly 10-11% less this June as compared to June 2019,” a second letter from Sturm said.
Russian said the traffic level has picked up based on those figures.