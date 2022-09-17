Thirty years of history can be a lot to take in, particularly in just more than 60 minutes. Those who attended Friday’s luncheon to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Beyond Abuse got an abridged version.
Nearly 100 people representing law enforcement, youth groups, charitable organizations and businesses gathered at Harris Baptist Church’s fellowship hall to recognize the work Beyond Abuse has done.
Dana McCravy, representing her husband, state Rep. John McCravy, presented a proclamation honoring Beyond Abuse’s 30 years of service.
“We hope this awful stain will be eradicated from our community,” she said.
Debbie Walling, the agency’s board president, said she was shocked at the number of women and children who were victims of sexual assault and violence. Her service on the board was an experience to learn the agency’s value within the community.
Cathy Miller looks upon her service as executive director with pride. She started working with the agency in 2014. During that time, Beyond Abuse established a Laurens County office, an animal therapy program and a Dancing with the Stars fundraising program.
The agency also needed to expand its focus on marketing and awareness, she said. Her experience with the organization helped her.
“I’m thrilled to have been a small part of history and success of the agency,” she said. “We did some great things.”
The success of the Dancing with the Stars fundraising program was lauded by Bettie Rose Horne. It exceeded previous fundraising efforts, she said. In five years, the Dancing with the Stars shows raised up to $250,000.
The agency has served more than 9,200 people, said Deborah Parks, executive director of Beyond Abuse. Services include victim interviews, medical examinations, therapy, crisis response, education and counseling.
Precursors of Beyond Abuse developed in the 1990s and were based in several buildings as organizers determined demand for services and pushed for funding, Martha Busterna said in a video testimonial. Busterna, who served as the agency’s executive director for years from its infancy, said several agencies helped arrange funding for the groups. As growth occurred, sometimes dollars turned into dimes.
Busterna recalled contacting Self Foundation officials for sums ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 and being told “You’ll get a check tomorrow.”
People know they can get help, she said. “Anytime you can open a door for someone is a blessing.”
Beyond Abuse’s work for one man could be considered a blessing. Staff members helped his daughter after she was sexually assaulted, he said in a video testimonial.
It wasn’t unusual for a close family member to be around children, he said. Then he got a notice from his sister about a claim of sexual abuse. He asked his daughter, “Baby,” about it and whether the man touched her. She nodded and pointed to where she was touched.
“I started crying,” he said. “I think I went upstairs to call the police. I was pretty upset.”
A friend was on the police force and took statements from him. Officers got him and his daughter in contact with Beyond Abuse.
He was told to remain quiet while authorities built a case. It was a long time until the suspect was arrested, he recalled. It was difficult seeing him and not exploding.
Baby was grateful that she had women to talk to. “I’m not Mr. Mom, I try to, but I’m not.” It turned out the entire staff, police officers and the prosecutor who worked on the case were women.
For a little girl to be questioned and examined, it’s hard, he said. Beyond Abuse staff made Baby as comfortable as possible.
The perpetrator got up to 22 years in prison. His daughter will be an adult when her assailant gets out. “I’m OK with that, 22 years.”
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.