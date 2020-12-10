For more than 30 years, Crossin’s Deli has served up sandwiches and soups in Greenwood. This summer, it served its last few before closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The owner of Crossin’s Deli, Hillary Shipes, moved out of the Uptown location six months ago, Hampton Place Shopping Center owner Hugh Moseley said.
Crossin’s Deli initially shut down operations at the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic but reopened for curbside service and later reduced indoor dining. It closed its doors early this summer, promising to reopen when COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
It never reopened. A masseur will be opening in the spot where Crossin’s Deli was, Moseley said.
Attempts to reach Shipes were unsuccessful.