NINETY SIX — Two dogs sparked a discussion that took up most of the nearly two hours of Monday’s Town Council meeting.
Resident Gayle Ostrowski talked about the Facebook drama surrounding two dogs found walking through the Ninety Six Mill Village. She said the dogs wandered the area for days, with residents discussing the matter on Facebook. Throughout the meeting, others chimed in with questions and comments.
When Ostrowski called Greenwood County’s animal control officers, they referred her to the town police department, but she said officers didn’t respond accordingly. One of the dogs was later hit by a car and had to be put down.
“I blame the Ninety Six Police Department for failing to answer a call,” she said.
Police Capt. Rich Gosbeth attended the meeting and said the blame belongs on the dogs’ owners for abandoning them. He said people posted about the dogs on Facebook for days without calling 911. He cited the dispatch call log to show he responded once police were called, but they couldn’t catch the dogs.
Ostrowski said people didn’t call for the town’s police because people don’t trust the police department, which Gosbeth said he didn’t understand.
Mayor Mike Rowe said the town will ensure they can get help in the future from county deputies with animal-related calls.
Later, during commission reports, council gave time to the department’s newest hire, Lt. Deidra Collier, to discuss her role as a public information officer who is tasked with updating the department’s policy manual. She had two officers, Gosbeth and reserve Sgt. Jeff Wash, come up to speak about the dog issue.
Wash railed against residents criticizing the department on Facebook, and called many of their comments unfair and unfounded. He said officers tried for an hour, unsuccessfully, to catch the dogs.
“We don’t have an animal control officer, we don’t have the funds for an animal control officer,” she said.
The department has five full-time officers, including Chief Chris Porter, and two reserve officers, leaving only one officer per shift, she said. She also addressed former officer Charles Waters Jr., who resigned and was later charged with misconduct in connection with stolen funds from the department’s evidence locker.
“We recently had a black eye on one of our officers who betrayed your trust and ours,” Colliers said.
She said Porter called SLED as soon as he was made aware of the situation. Porter wasn’t at Monday’s meeting, and Collier said he was advised by an attorney not to make a statement at the meeting.
In other news:
Donna Wells of the Historic Ninety Six Development Society said the nonprofit’s board will retire effective Jan. 1, citing declining health of several members. The town will appoint board members to replace those retiring.
Council voted to spend $2,000 to fund trap-neuter-return programs for stray cats in the mill village.
June marks Fire Chief Jeff Crisp’s last month of service before his planned resignation. The town approved appointing Damon Norman as interim fire chief.