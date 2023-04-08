It’s a lazy Saturday morning. An angler draws a fishing pole behind him, then whips it forward, propelling a line into a section of Lake Greenwood near the border with Newberry County.

He goes through several casts until a pull on the line indicates a fish has finally taken the bait. He reels in the line to reveal a fish barely longer than his hand. He puts it in a container to join several other fish.

Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.

Tags