It’s a lazy Saturday morning. An angler draws a fishing pole behind him, then whips it forward, propelling a line into a section of Lake Greenwood near the border with Newberry County.
He goes through several casts until a pull on the line indicates a fish has finally taken the bait. He reels in the line to reveal a fish barely longer than his hand. He puts it in a container to join several other fish.
It’s a carefree scene common to Lake Greenwood that has an enviable status as one of three South Carolina lakes with no fish advisories. Anglers don’t have to worry about eating fish. According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control watershed atlas, Lake Greenwood is under no advisories for either fish or water quality.
By the numbersAt least 30 water quality sampling sites can be found around Lake Greenwood. Locations include a combination of DHEC stations, monitoring conducted by utilities, private businesses on behalf of municipalities/counties and volunteer monitoring efforts.
Groups from the SC Adopt-A-Stream program have expanded water quality monitoring through citizen-driven monitoring efforts. At least nine AAS sites are established in the area, according to DHEC.
A peer-reviewed paper published in the Journal of Water, Air, & Soil Pollution in December 2020 examined the presence of heavy metals in sediment deposits in Lake Greenwood and tributary streams. Research found that levels have significantly decreased since 2012, likely resulting from the flood of 2015.
The only impairments found in the area are turbidity (cloudy or opaque water) detected in 2013 off the shoreline off Eagle Harbor Drive; fecal coliform from 2001-06 off Rabon Creek; nitrogen impairment in the Reedy River and Rabon Creek from 1999 to present; E. coli impairment in 2009 at an unnamed tributary at Cane Creek; E. coli impairment from 1999 to present at Reedy River at Ware Shoals.
According to DHEC, Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works monitors each of its eight sampling sites within Lake Greenwood on a quarterly basis for parameters including phosphorus and nitrogen. Phosphorus exceedances ranged from 80-100% of all samples taken since June 2017. Average nitrogen samples collected were well below the state standards.
It is estimated that cumulatively, the focus area contributes 6,535 tons of sediment per year, largely attributed to agricultural lands, forests and urban development. Agricultural lands are estimated to be the greatest contributor to sediment loading in watersheds, accounting for 65%, or 4,252 tons per year.
According to 2018 five-year estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 3,962 households are located within Lake Greenwood watersheds, with an average household size of 2.5 people, and a total population of 10,225 people. The focus area is predominantly rural, with roughly 67% residing in Laurens County, and most of the population living around the Lake Greenwood reservoir.
DHEC has a sampling program for base and random stations in and around Lake Greenwood, said Julie Davis, director of Greenwood County Lake Management. Nutrients contribute to aquatic weed growth.
In previous years, hydrilla and najas were the problematic invasive plant species fed by nutrients from runoff and point source pollution. With the state Department of Natural Resources’ assistance and an approved aquatic weed management plan, invasive species have been kept at bay, she said.
Lake Management has a staff of five: a lake manager, a lake inspector, two lake specialists and an administrative assistant. The lake inspector is responsible for inspecting docks, critical habitat tasks, and a hazardous dock program. Lake specialists are responsible for terrestrial activities such as earthen dam maintenance, Goat Island and access areas, aquatic weed management, mosquito control efforts and hazardous log removals.
DHEC tests ambient water quality around the state, including lakes and rivers, on a monthly basis year-round. Statewide water sampling stations are available on its watershed atlas. Ocean-facing beaches are tested weekly from May 1 to Oct. 1.
Still waters run deepLake Greenwood’s no advisory status is something several people want to maintain. Ralph Cushing and Brad Wootten are two of them. Their concern led them to create Save Lake Greenwood, a group devoted to maintaining the health of the lake. It focuses on risks posed by the Conestee Dam and the toxic water and sediment that it holds back.
Wootten and his wife had moved to Greenwood from Wilmington, North Carolina, where they faced water quality issues. They had recently bought property on the lake. Lake Greenwood is a relatively healthy lake, with some nitrogen or metals, he said. That was part of their decision to move to Greenwood.
Then they saw a report on the problems with Conestee Dam, its age and condition.
“We thought ‘Oh crap, this is not good,’” he said. Then he read about the risk of the dam failing and wastewater and sediment creeping into the lake. The news prompted them to move into an apartment. Wootten said his wife won’t drink tap water because of their experiences in Wilmington. He filters his drinking water.
Cushing saw a report and opted to get involved. Talking to others prompted the creation of SLG. Within a few days, SLG had 1,000 members. As of late March, it had grown to more than 2,000 members, they said.
People lined the shore of Lake Greenwood, picking up litter and placing it in bags for disposal during a March 18 litter pickup. Some kept to steady ground while a few daring souls clambered over granite boulders or braved briars and brambles to reach litter.
It was a sight that encouraged Craig Stuckey, an official with Preserving Lake Greenwood. It is one of several organizations that has highlighted the condition of the lake. Part of its goal is to present educational programs for youths.
“We need to consider the environmental and safety aspects of the lake,” he said after the litter pickup that involved more than 100 volunteers and thousands of pounds of litter.
When the lake is drained in the winter, people can see debris, such as beer cans. You can fill several trash bags without difficulty. “Boy, it can be a mess,” he said as he lauded the volunteers who participated in the cleanup.
The group has been around since 1999. At one time, the body of water was threatened by a huge algae bloom in Reedy River because of exposed soil and fertilizer that encouraged growth, he said. That’s what got the group started. It joined other organizations and businesses such as Fuji and Velux to get the situation cleared up.
The effort spread from there. Every now and then crises arise. Stuckey said the Conestee Dam is the latest one.
He grew up there in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. It wasn’t crowded then, Stuckey said. His parents bought a cabin at Lake Greenwood in 1956. There was a dirt road and you had to pull over for traffic to pass. One house recently sold for $995,000. That’s big bucks; that’s like beach property, he said.
“I enjoyed growing up out there. I’d like to see my family enjoying the lake and that it will be in as good a shape for them as it was for me.”
“We say it’s our lake and ours to protect. I’d like to see it there for many generations.”
Money talksAssuring that future will take money. The state House of Representatives approved $47.5 million for a new dam just below the Conestee Dam to prevent spillage of tainted water and sediment. Stuckey lauded state Sen. Billy Garrett and state Rep. John McCravy for their work to get money to fix the dam. The bill is headed to the state Senate. If the line item remains in the budget, it will then move to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.
On Tuesday, Cushing said in a post on the SLG website that a Senate committee allocated $30 million for work on a new dam. It raised ire among several people. By Thursday, the bill had not reached the Senate floor.
Wootten suggested people consider it a win. During reconciliation talks between the Senate and House, the figure could rise. He encourages people to keep writing letters to lawmakers and the governor to let them know of the importance of fully funding a dam.
Allocating $30 million is phenomenal, Garrett said Thursday. Usually when lawmakers work on a line-item issue, they put in $1 as a placeholder. Use of $30 million as a placeholder bodes well.
It’s a lot of money, $47.5 million, Stuckey said. “As you can imagine, the price likely will go up over the years, so we hope that they will get money and not let it slide.”
South Carolina has a nearly $3.5 billion surplus, Wootten said. It’s flush with money. If the dam breaks, the damage could go into the billions of dollars. It would wipe out any surplus.
Save Lake Greenwood and Preserving Lake Greenwood encourage people to contact state lawmakers about Lake Greenwood’s health.
“The more we can keep Lake Greenwood in the forefront, the better we are,” Stuckey said. If you don’t live at the lake, you tend to forget about it. He noted the number of trailers at the boat ramp during the cleanup, several of them from other states. Stuckey said that some of the boats and trailers are probably more expensive than his car.
Given the attention SLG and PLG have focused on the issue, Cushing said: “It feels like we will have the momentum to get to the starting line — boots on the ground this fall.”
Kelly Lowry, an environmental attorney made trustee of the Conestee Dam restoration fund, attended a forum in March to speak of the dam’s history. Built in the late 1800s, there’s nearly no record of the dam’s construction.
“The problem is we don’t actually know what’s in the dam. We don’t know how it’s built,” Lowry said. “Unfortunately, Lake Conestee is the first collection point for a lot of Greenville County.”
For about a century of industrial development, textile mills and other companies dumped waste into the Reedy River. Lowry said that has contributed to deposits of chromium, PCBs, mercury, PAHs and pesticides that have bonded to deeper sediment trapped behind the dam.
About 3.25 million cubic yards of sediment lie behind the Conestee Dam, according to SLG. That is enough to fill the Charlotte Panthers stadium twice. Unsafe levels of toxins have been found in every sample. A break would be a “slow-motion disaster.”
With a dam break, flooding and flood damage would be confined to about the first two miles downstream of the dam, according to SLG. Sediment and contaminants will move downriver much later. The size of the initial release will depend on the scale of the dam failure, flow conditions at that time, and high flow events that may follow.
“I’d say it’s in pretty good shape right now,” Greenwood County Councilman Dayne Pruitt said. When he heard of concerns about the dam, Pruitt toured the site. He said he saw water flowing over the dam.
“It’s chilling,” Pruitt said.
People talk, tooHonestly, the issue is money, always. Pruitt encourages people to write their lawmakers and reminds them to keep their communications civil.
Wootten echoed Pruitt’s statement. “I don’t want the image of ‘water warriors,’” he said. No one should think of the group as a bunch of militants or activists. Neither are they tree huggers, Cushing added.
SLG needs to be a civil group that behaves in a civil manner. That’s the best way to get anything done, Wootten said. The bottom line is the group is not political. This situation affects everybody.
The biggest issues according to people who live on Lake Greenwood are birds defecating on boats and docks, and beavers building dams, Wootten said. Cushing added: “That’s how it should be.”
There is no way of knowing exactly what can happen, how far will sediment go, or how long it will take to move, Cushing said. Quantifying damage might be impossible, “but it will surely be a stain on South Carolina’s ability to attract industry.”
People shouldn’t think it’s a flood event, Cushing said, but toxic sediment will change the lake forever. It’s one of the worse things that can happen because you can’t capture some of those toxins. It won’t happen immediately, but perhaps over a year or two.
“We hope to get relief from this very blooming problem,” Wootten said. “EPA and DHEC indicate there are several million cubic yards of this noxious crap embedded into the ground.”
If released, it will flow into Saluda River and into Lake Greenwood, he said. If it happens, considerable sums will be needed for purification systems.
“As my wife says it, ‘It would make Greenwood a ghost town.’”