A teacher at Woodfields Elementary School is on administrative leave and is facing charges on allegations she stole a controlled substance from the school nurse’s office.
Two others are also on administrative leave stemming from the incident, according to a law enforcement report.
Tiara Shea Riser, 33, of Greenwood was arrested Feb. 16 and was charged with theft of a controlled substance, first offense.
According to a report provided by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, a principal reported medication was missing from the nurse’s office to a school resource officer on Feb. 14.
According to the report, the school nurse approached the principal about the missing medication. An unnamed administrator had keys to the office and stated they could not remember if they handed the keys to Riser or if Riser took them, the report says.
The nurse reported four “Focalin pills” were missing. Focalin is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
According to the school nurse, there were two pills in the medicine bottle on Friday, Feb. 11.
When an administrator gave a pill to a student Monday morning, there was only one pill in the bottle.
The nurse also said that on Friday, Feb. 11, she noticed three pills were already missing, but she didn’t report it because she wanted to make sure her count was correct, the report says.
The nurse stated that on Feb. 9, she left her office for three minutes and when she returned, Riser was in her office. At that time, according to the report, the keys to the medicine cabinet were in her desk drawer unsecured.
According to the report, the Greenwood County School District 50 district office requested the school nurse and administrator be placed on administrative leave as well as Riser.
District 50 confirmed Riser was on administrative leave as of Feb. 14.