A Waterloo man is facing charges after reports he waved a gun around and threatened people over a video game console.
Cheasear Antonio Grant, 41, of 10 Dog Patch Acres, Waterloo was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of high and aggravated assault and battery, two counts of third-degree assault and battery and four general sessions bench warrants.
Greenwood County deputies were called out Saturday to a residence along U.S. Highway 25 north for a reportof a man threatening people with a gun. Once there, a resident told officers a man came into his home before dawn and took his cellphone, but dropped it on the way out.
Deputies searched for the man while an officer spoke with another witness. The witness said he came over to help take a woman's belongings out of the house from a situation stemming from the previous night, but the man who took the resident's phone was inside, the sheriff's office report said.
When the witness told the man he was going to take the PlayStation video game console, the man sparked an argument and eventually grabbed a butcher knife and threatened to injure others, before eventually grabbing a handgun and waving it around, threatening people, the report said.
Someone told deputies the man only had a BB gun, but officers noted in the report that this witness didn't see the gun themselves. The wanted man was arrested by deputies nearby shortly after, the report said.