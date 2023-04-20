Authorities say a Waterloo man is facing fraud charges after he took clients of Precision Tune Auto as his own.
Charles Jack Anderson, 26, of 1215 Riverfork Road, was arrested April 14 and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less and breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more.
According to an incident report, on March 24 authorities received information that the man was removing invoices from Precision Auto Tune’s system in order to serve customers personally. The report said he would take the customer’s money and not give it to the shop.
The manager said the man would work past 11 p.m. and would work on cars without the shop’s permission in order to be paid personally for the work. He told officers he did not know the customer invoices were being removed.
One of the man’s victims came in contact with him four months ago when she brought her car in for engine repairs, the report said. The report said after repairs were completed, she went to pick up the car and he told her the business only accepted cash. She withdrew $700 from her account and paid him under the impression it was going to the business. The last invoice on record was from December 2022 for a quote and was never completed.