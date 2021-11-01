A Ware Shoals man is facing drug charges after police found narcotics in his car during a traffic stop, according to a report.
Bass Hammet Willard, 27, of 37 Saluda Ave., Ware Shoals was arrested Saturday and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule IV narcotics and simple possession of marijuana.
At about 11 p.m. Saturday, a Greenwood County deputy clocked a driver going 51 mph in a 45 mph along U.S. Highway 25 North, the report said. During the traffic stop, the deputy noted the man driving the car seemed nervous and was sweating while it was cold.
The deputy called for another officer to bring a law enforcement dog to walk around the vehicle, and this other officer told the deputy he had probable cause to search the man's car, the report said. Inside, deputies found more than 3 grams of what appeared to be marijuana, almost 2 grams of a substance that tested positive for and two pills in plastic bags.