A Ware Shoals man is facing charges after two people reported being robbed at gunpoint by a group of eight or nine people.
Tyler Chance Thompson, 18, of 23 Smith St., Ware Shoals was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery and petit larceny.
On July 30, a Greenwood County deputy spoke with two people who said they were robbed while answering a call for help, a report said. Deputies learned the pair had a text message from a friend who said he was out of gas and went to meet him on Nation Road.
Once there, the pair said a group of eight or nine people came out of the nearby woods with handguns and robbed them, the report said. The robbers took a subwoofer, amplifier, a $100 bank card, $400 cash, an EBT card and two cellphones. After the robbery, the suspects took the driver's car keys and threw them into the woods, the report said.
The two people robbed gave deputies a description of the guns and took officers to the scene of the robbery, the report said. Deputies began speaking with relatives of people suspected to be involved, and investigators took over following up on leads.