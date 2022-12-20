An unborn child was killed and two people injured, including the child’s mother, in a Tuesday morning shooting in Greenwood.
Javier Kevion Williams, 21, of 832 Grendel Ave. in Greenwood, was charged with murder by Greenwood police.
At about 1:30 a.m., officers received a 911 call to 1508 Parkway at Cardinal Glen Apartments in reference to shots being fired.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said a 20-year-old woman was in her car visiting another woman and a man. While they were in the parking lot, Chaudoin said at least one person came out from an area at the apartment complex with what was described as an assault-type weapon.
The person opened fire and one of the rounds hit the woman, who was about nine months pregnant, in the back. Another man was hit in the leg.
“What we know right now is this is a beef between some gentlemen, which caused rounds to be fired,” Chaudoin said.
Detectives later learned the unborn child did not survive. The mother was taken to a hospital in Greenville and is listed in stable condition.
Chaudoin said other people are likely to be charged.
“It’s a very sad day here in Greenwood because a child who didn’t even get to live their life is now not going to have a life. It tears your heart up to have to even report this crap, but these are young men that don’t need to be on our streets. These are young men that need to be, in my opinion, in prison for the rest of their life,” he said.
“It’s just senseless. I don’t know if you could ever rehabilitate someone who thinks it’s OK to pull guns and just start shooting at each other in a crowded area — even though it was 1:30 a.m. — people are in their houses sleeping and they have to deal with this.”
Williams is currently in the Greenwood County Detention Center.
