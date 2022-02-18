A Greenwood woman is facing an assault charge days after another woman she reportedly fought with was arrested.
Nicole Tamika Butler, 36, of 636 Chipley Ave., Greenwood was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault and battery and second-degree assault and battery.
Greenwood police went Tuesday to a Chipley Avenue residence to investigate an assault. There, officers spoke with a woman who said she had been in an argument with another woman that swung a vase at her face, the report said.
The woman described being bitten as she tried to defend herself. Police saw scratches on her arm and her left hand was bleeding, the report said.
Inside the residence officers found the other woman involved in the fight who had a trail of blood leading to her and a vase on the ground, the report said. The woman was bleeding from the back of her head and had cuts on her face and above her eyes.
The woman inside said the first woman had tried to stab her with a pocket knife, but wouldn't give much additional detail at the time, the report said. Officers arrested the woman from inside the residence that afternoon, though they made an additional arrest in this case Thursday.
Also charged in connection with this case was Porshia Kimiko Ryans-Lites, 41, of 614 Orlando Court, Greenwood, arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree assault and battery.