Two Greenwood men are facing drug charges after Greenwood police chased them into a parking lot, according to a report.
A Greenwood police officer patrolling Saturday morning along Milwee Avenue spotted a car going about 55 mph in a 25 mph zone and tried to stop the driver as he made several turns, eventually stopping at Glenn Haven apartments, the report said. Officers detained the driver and a passenger, and spotted a half-full bottle of gin on the ground beside the driver’s open door as they arrived.
Police also saw a pill bottle on the ground beside the passenger seat that had an off-white substance in it that tested positive for cocaine, the report said. In the driver’s pocket, officers found two bags containing what appeared to be marijuana, along with a digital scale.
While searching the car, police found a cigarette box that had a single, pink pill in it that tested positive for MDMA, also called ecstasy, the report said. When asked, neither man told police the drugs belonged to them, so both were charged in connection with the drugs.
The passenger told police the driver handed him the pill bottle when they saw the officer’s blue lights behind them, and he said to “get rid of it,” the report said. He told officers he threw the bottle on the ground.
Eric Lamar Richie, 48, of 114 Russell St., Greenwood and Robert Anthony Williams, 39, of 300 N. Hospital St., Greenwood were arrested Saturday. Richie was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of ecstasy, littering and open beer in vehicle, while Williams was charged with distribution of cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I-III controlled substance, reckless driving, driving under suspension, open liquor and littering.